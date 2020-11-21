In his last years of office, Strine, at a public talk at Penn’s law school and in research papers and other venues, urged lawmakers and judges to evaluate corporations, not just by how they enrich shareholders, but also by their social roles as employers and their impact on racial and economic groups and the environment. CEOs such as JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon, also a Democrat, have broadly claimed to support that approach. As a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Strine would make a mark.