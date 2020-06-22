“After over 100 days of closure, we are thrilled to welcome guests back to Harrah’s Philadelphia,” Chris Albrecht, the casino’s general manager, said in a statement. The casino, located in Chester, will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday for members of its loyalty program and at 11 a.m. for the general public. As with other Pennsylvania casinos, it will operate at 50% capacity with social-distancing rules face masks required.