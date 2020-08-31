Gaetan Alfano, partner in the Philadelphia law firm Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspan LLP, represents Ryan K. Stumphauzer, the Florida-based former Securities and Exchange Commission official who as federal receiver oversees Par Funding, an Old City-based small-business finance company, and A Better Financial Plan, a King of Prussia company, as the SEC prosecutes civil fraud charges against the firms' owners and others who raised cash from hundres of investors to finance Par. Delays Alfano's office blames on defendants and their lawyers could also affect investors in some of the other products managed by A Better Financial Plan.