The SEC says LaForte used aliases to hide his convictions for a $14 million real estate scam and operation of an illegal gambling operation, He is behind bars awaiting trial on federal charges of illegal possession of guns by a felon. The seven guns — and $2.5 million in cash — were seized by FBI after it raided his homes recently in Lower Merion, the Poconos and Florida. The FBI also searched Par Funding offices in two locations in Old City.