Stephen Mullin, cofounder of Econsult Solutions Inc., an economic consulting firm, listed the big financial companies with suburban campuses — Lincoln and Susquehanna, Vanguard — that “ought” to be in Center City, as their rivals are in New York, Boston, and Chicago. “People confuse the service businesses (hospitals, colleges, restaurants) that depend on residents with these base businesses that pay well and spread the wealth,” he said. “When they raised the wage tax, it’s like saying, ‘We don’t want you.’”