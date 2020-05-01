Pennsylvania leads the nation in confirmed cases of COVID-19 among meat production workers, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, the same day workers from one Central Pennsylvania plant began protesting what they described as unsafe working conditions.
Across Pennsylvania, there are 22 meat and poultry processing plants with workers sickened by the coronavirus, the report says. The state with the next highest number of impacted plants, Georgia, has almost half as many facilities affected.
Pennsylvania’s 858 confirmed cases of the virus among meat production workers also tops other states’ tallies by dozens of cases, signaling that the invisible virus had spread further across this essential industry in recent weeks than the public had realized.
“Wow,” said Wendell Young IV, who leads the 35,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, which represents workers in four Pennsylvania meat plants, which have closed temporarily due to concerns related to the pandemic. He said the CDC’s findings make sense because so many of the facilities are located on the I-80 corridor that stretches to New York.
“Look at the confluence of interstates that connect Pennsylvania to the entire eastern seaboard,” Young said.
Pennsylvania’s meat, poultry, pork and other food-processing plants supply products for customers in New York and North Jersey and rely heavily on workers that travel to visit family and friends in New York, a practice that could have brought the disease into the plants. In addition, many workers travel to the plants in crowded passenger vans.
Young said he did not believe the companies here operated any less safely than in other states, noting that JBS Beef quickly shut down its 1,400-employee facility in Souderton for cleaning after workers there tested positive for COVID-19. That plant has since reopened.
The CDC report identifies one death among Pennsylvania’s meat-processing workers, but that tally is incomplete.
On April 9, The Inquirer reported the death of Enock Benjamin, a union steward at the Souderton facility. An Inquirer investigation published late Tuesday documented a second worker death, this one connected to the Bell & Evans poultry-processing facility in Fredericksburg, as well as the death of a Bell & Evans employee’s spouse.
The CDC identified common problems that it says may increase meat-processing workers’ risk of contracting or transmitting the virus.
Workers typically stand shoulder-to-shoulder along a fast-moving conveyor belt, making it difficult to stay 6 feet away from one another as the the agency has recommended. Social distancing is also tough to implement during breaks and while workers enter and exit the facilities.
Consistent, effective use of masks on the job is another hurdle for workers in this industry, the CDC found. The report says that scientists observed some workers wearing masks that covered only their mouths and frequently readjusting their face coverings while working.
Earlier Friday, 30 workers from Bell & Evans – a family-owned company specializing in organic, antibiotic-free chicken that’s sold at Whole Foods – made a caravan from a Lebanon high school parking lot to the plant in Fredericksburg to protest the company’s handling of a recent outbreak that killed two people and was the subject of an Inquirer article.
Through a loudspeaker blasting from the open doors of a passenger van, the workers called on the company to close the plant for deep-cleaning and offer sick workers paid time off to recuperate at home.
“They’re abusing the workers while they say they’re protecting the animals, and that does not make any sense,” said Maegan Llerena, executive director of Make the Road PA, the Latinx advocacy organization than organized the protest and has been supporting the workers, citing the company’s reputation for fair treatment of the birds it raises and slaughters.
Even as a growing number of meat-processing workers become sickened with the coronavirus, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the CDC all say the disease cannot be spread through food. It’s an “unstable virus” that is mostly transmitted through sneezing and person-to-person contact, Martin Wiedmann, a professor in food safety at Cornell University, previously told The Inquirer. Stomach acids also mostly neutralize the virus if it’s eaten, he added.
Wiedmann described the risk of the virus’ spreading on food packaging as “extremely low, virtually nil,” because of the time between packaging and when it’s stocked in supermarkets. But he added that grocery shoppers should always wash their hands after returning from the store.