Even as a growing number of meat-processing workers become sickened with the coronavirus, the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the CDC all say the disease cannot be spread through food. It’s an “unstable virus” that is mostly transmitted through sneezing and person-to-person contact, Martin Wiedmann, a professor in food safety at Cornell University, previously told The Inquirer. Stomach acids also mostly neutralize the virus if it’s eaten, he added.