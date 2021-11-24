Twelve days before their scheduled civil trial on fraud charges, the owners of Par Funding lenders and Philadelphia-area financial salesman Dean Vagnozzi agreed Wednesday to stop contesting the case against them and to pay back 1,200 investors who federal regulators said were seduced with a stream of lies about the lender.

In a sweeping lawsuit filed in 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Par Funding and Vagnozzi hid the fact that one of the firm’s founder, Joseph LaForte, had served prison time for past financial crimes. The SEC said Par and Vagnozzi raised nearly $500 million by misleading investors about the lender’s reckless loan procedures, high loan default rates, lack of business insurance and history of regulatory trouble.

Now LaForte, 50, and his wife, Lisa McElhone, 42, - the owner of a nail salon from South Philadelphia who told the court at one point that she was worth nearly $800 million - “shall pay disgorgement of ill--gotten gains,” as will Vagnozzi, according to settlement papers signed by all three. A fourth defendant, Perry S. Abbonizio, also agreed to settle, though his financial liability remains somewhat less resolved.

Precisely how much they will all pay is still to be determined. The deal calls for the SEC to come up with a figure to be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz, who has presided over the case from a federal courtroom in Miami. The SEC filed its case in Florida, where LaForte and his wife own a $5.8 million home in Jupiter, along with a $2.4 million home in Lower Merion and a $2.6 million home in the Poconos.

After the SEC took action, a receiver appointed by the court wrested control of $93 million in cash from defendants and property worth $53 million , including dozens of expensive buildings scattered throughout Philadelphia. Receiver Ryan K. Stumphauzer, whose team included Philadelphia lawyer Gaetan Alfano, also took control of art worth $2 million and a stable of expensive cars and boats.

» READ MORE: As SEC crackdown loomed and business fell, Par Funding’s founders bought watches — for $154,000

McElhone also owned a $6 million jet, now in the custody of the FBI. Days after the SEC filed its civil suit, the FBI raided LaForte’s and McElhone’s houses and seized seven loaded guns and $2.5 million in cash. They also seized the Cessna 6800 corporate jet.

Prosecutors say LaForte could not possess the firearms -- four handguns, two shotguns, and a rifle -- because he was a twice-conflicted felon. LaForte served time for a $14 million mortgage fraud and his role in an offshore gambling conviction. His criminal trial in Philadelphia in the gun case is pending.

He and McElhone founded Par Funding in Philadelphia shortly after his release from prison for those convictions. The firm was in the “merchant cash business.” It lent money at extremely high interest rates to businesses and promised investors high returns as well.

Despite the firm’s sheen of professionalism at its Old City offices, borrowers say they were bombarded with aggressive collection efforts that included almost instant withdrawals from their personal and business accounts, campaigns to embarrass them with clients - and outright threats from people connected to the company.

Key to Par’s approach was that it required borrowers to sign what are known as “confessions of judgment” -- legal documents that compel the debtor to agree upfront to forfeit their right to defend themselves in court in any dispute that arises over repayment of the loans. This provided the legal underpinnings for the quick withdrawals.

Since 2013, the firm flooded courts in Philadelphia and New York with no fewer than 2,500 lawsuits seeking to seize more than $220 million from its customers, according to an Inquirer analysis of court records.

In lawsuits against Par Funding, plaintiffs have claimed that the firm used Renato “Gino” Gioe, a bodybuilder and purported member of the Gambino crime family, to dun borrowers with threats. Gioe is facing pending federal criminal charges related to a personal loan, not one made by Par. He has pleaded not guilty.