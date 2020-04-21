“Navient is fully dedicated to supporting borrowers, without interruption, throughout this challenging time. We have a long history of providing assistance to borrowers, including during periods of crisis or disasters. Our call centers have received higher than normal call volume, especially immediately after presidential announcements concerning student loans, and we are proud of the work our employees have done these past few weeks to provide continued service to borrowers while over 90% of call center employees transitioned to work from home. Our focus has been and continues to be on supporting borrowers, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and ensuring the safety of our team members. We will continue to work with the federal government and states to provide relief to borrowers," company spokesman Paul Hartwick said in an e-mailed statement.