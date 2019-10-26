Fresh off their win over Michigan, the Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to East Lansing to take on a struggling Michigan State team reeling after two brutal losses against teams ranked in the top 10.
After the Spartans were defeated by a combined 72-10 against Ohio State and Wisconsin, many Michigan State fans and pundits are questioning whether head coach Mark Dantonio should step down after 13 seasons. Since having won the Big Ten in 2015, Michigan State is just 15-16 in conference play and 24-22 overall, but Dantonio told reporters his focus at the moment is on Penn State.
"We’ve got to plant our foot in the ground and drive forward. I think that’s what you have to do,'' Dantonio told reporters on Tuesday. ''We’ve got to figure it out and reset and move forward, and I think we’re capable of that.''
With the Nittany Lions on the road, the team will don their all-white uniforms. During their “White Out” victory against Michigan at Beaver Stadium last week, the team wore their classic blue jerseys, which ESPN recently ranked as the sixth-greatest in the history of college football as part of the season-long celebration of the sport’s 150th anniversary.
While Penn State’s classic look is a staple of college football, it has turned to its "Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms (complete with numbered helmets) in recent years, which the team donned for their thumping of Purdue on Oct. 5.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the game:
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: Watch ABC app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
ESPN’s College GameDay will make its first-ever broadcast from Brookings, S.D. for the rivalry match-up between North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The three-hour pregame show starts 9 a.m., hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit.
ABC’s coverage will begin following the end of the Oklahoma-Kansas State game. College Football Scoreboard, hosted by Kevin Negandhi, Jonathan Vilma, and Mark Sanchez, will air prior to the start of Penn State’s game.
- No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State: Noon, Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State: Noon, ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams)
- No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU: 3:30 p.m, CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)
- UCF at Temple: 7 p.m., ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden)
- No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan: 7:30 p.m., ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Sept. 27: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- Oct. 5: Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- Oct. 12: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
- Oct. 19: Penn State 21, Michigan 21
- Penn State at Michigan State: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, TBA
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA