As the years passed and Philly’s race-baiters moved onto other subjects, real fans began to pine for what Allen had brought to 21st and Lehigh in the stadium’s last years — his towering, majestic home runs. Despite rivals such as Hank Aaron and Willie Mays, Allen put up baseball’s best slugging numbers from 1964-74. Finally recognized and embraced by the city that once spurned him when the Phillies retired his No. 15 in a ceremony this past season, Allen still faced one last inexplicable snub — his lack of election to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. With his chances rising, the vote was postponed by the coronavirus until early next year — and then Allen died Monday at the age of 78. That Allen didn’t live to see his induction is a disgrace, but his memory is a blessing to all of us lucky enough to have to seen No. 15 absolutely murder a fastball.