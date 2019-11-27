On Tuesday, city officials released a report from a task force studying the future of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ refinery which now rests in a federal bankruptcy court. The report outlined the city’s aspirations to make the site as “green” as possible under presumably new owners — while still providing jobs, of course — and less likely to cause an environmental disaster. But with the sprawling Schuylkill River facility in private hands, and with bankruptcy court tasked solely with getting the most bang for the buck, Philadelphia’s hands are mostly tied. As my colleague Andrew Maykuth reported, the city’s good-intentioned desire for something “cleaner, safer, and better for Philadelphians” probably won’t be enough to end fossil-fuel refining in the city, for now.