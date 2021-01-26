Answer: Several asked this, so it’s on people’s minds. The Democrats really should get this done, somehow. If gridlock on Capitol Hill continues to prevent meaningful economic help, a higher minimum wage, college debt relief and the other things that the middle class needs, I’m not sure that America can hold it together. But will the Democrats pass filibuster reform? It’s doubtful, because a couple of senators from reddish-purple states (Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin) have staked their home-state careers as Democrats on their ability to stymie more-liberal Democrats in Washington. It’s shameful. The filibuster was the tool of segregationists. Don’t use it to hold down the working class. For more on this, The Inquirer just did a pro/con on whether the filibuster should be abolished, which you can read right here.