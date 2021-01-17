Fueled by the psychopathic narcissism of a delusional autocrat in the White House, the Capitol Hill rioters didn’t speak openly of white supremacy yet never had to, because it so drenched their cause like the kerosene-soaked rag of a Molotov cocktail. Their utterly unfounded claims of voter fraud were aimed solely at blocking the millions of legitimate votes from predominantly Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Detroit and, of course, King’s hometown of Atlanta. The insurrectionists were willing to risk their own freedom, their livelihoods and even their lives for the cause of blocking a new president whose ascension was powered by Black voters in South Carolina, and a woman vice president of Black and South Asian descent. Their fury was stoked the day before when the Black pastor who inherited the pulpit of King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, was elected to the U.S. Senate.