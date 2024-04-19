Former Philly cop who shot and killed 12-year-old T.J. Siderio pleads guilty to third-degree murder

Edsaul Mendoza, the former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Thomas “T.J.” Siderio in South Philadelphia more than two years ago, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Friday — becoming the first city officer in recent history to face conviction for murder related to a fatal on-duty shooting.

Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter after prosecutors said he chased T.J., then shot him in the back at near point-blank range after the boy tossed away a gun he had been carrying. The March 2022 shooting made T.J. the youngest person ever killed by a city police officer.

Mendoza’s plea marked only the second time a Philadelphia police officer has been convicted of a fatal shooting in recent years, and the first to be convicted of murder. Former police officer Eric Ruch was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for shooting Dennis Plowden Jr., who was unarmed, after a car chase in 2017 and was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in prison.

The fatal shooting of T.J. — who was to turn 13 just weeks after he was killed — gripped the city and the nation as news unfolded of how the boy’s life was violently cut short after a tumultuous childhood. Law enforcement and city officials called the shooting a tragedy from all sides.

“We as a society have failed him,” then-Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said of the boy at the time.

District Attorney Larry Krasner charged Mendoza with murder two months after the shooting on March 1, 2022. Outlaw fired Mendoza, a five-year veteran of the police department, a week after the shooting, saying his conduct violated department policy.

Prosecutors said Mendoza and three plainclothes officers — Kwaku Sarpong, Robert Cucinelli, and Alexander Camacho — with the department’s South Task Force attempted to stop T.J. and a 17-year-old as they were riding their bikes at 18th and Barbara Streets at about 7:30 p.m.

The four officers pulled up to the teens that night because they believed the 17-year-old with T.J. was “tangentially connected” to a stolen gun case, according to court records. The four officers were in an unmarked car staking out the area after seeing a social media post that showed a teen with a gun in his pants pocket and another at his feet, prosecutors said.

At a preliminary hearing in October 2022, Sarpong testified that the unit had not received any information that T.J. or the teen he was with had guns that night, and that the officers had been looking for the third teen who had posted photos of guns.

Just as the officers activated their emergency lights, prosecutors said, T.J. fired a shot at the car, shattering the rear passenger side window and piercing through a passenger’s headrest. Shards of glass injured Camacho, who screamed that he had been shot.

The boys then fled and ran in different directions, prosecutors said, and Mendoza chased after T.J. as the 12-year-old ran down Barbara Street toward Moyamensing Avenue.

T.J. dropped the gun as Mendoza chased and shot at him, yelling at him to get on the ground, prosecutors said. The boy then tripped or dropped to the ground, and Mendoza approached him and shot him in the back, prosecutors said.

Krasner said evidence showed that Mendoza knew that T.J., who was 5 feet tall and 111 pounds, was unarmed when he shot the boy, and that his conduct before and after the shooting made that clear. The gun, he said, was 40 feet away from T.J. when Mendoza shot him.

Prosecutors said Mendoza fired three shots: the first just after T.J. shot at the car, and again as Mendoza started to chase after him. The third and fatal shot, prosecutors said, was fired as T.J. was lying face down on the ground behind a pickup truck.

T.J’.s family sued Mendoza and the city in January, saying Mendoza shot the boy “execution style” from less than 10 feet away, a death that was the result of “an abysmal systemic policy failure” within the Philadelphia Police Department.