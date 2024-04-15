Kenyatta Johnson associate admits using ties to the Philly council president to profit from sales of city-owned lands

A childhood friend of Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson admitted in court Monday that he’d traded on that connection to skirt regulations, defraud taxpayers, and make a killing buying and reselling city-owned properties in rapidly gentrifying Point Breeze.

Felton Hayman, 53, of Wilmington, Del., told a federal judge he enlisted the council member’s aid to purchase three parcels in the neighborhood at cut-rate prices. He then failed to deliver on contingencies in the sales agreements requiring him to build affordable housing on the land.

Instead, Hayman said, he flipped the properties in some cases for as much as 15 times what he originally paid, netting him more than $1 million in profit between 2014 and 2018.

“I pleaded guilty to something I actually done,” he told U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, as he pleaded guilty to three federal counts of wire fraud, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Despite the role Johnson — a three-term Democrat from Point Breeze — played in facilitating the sales, prosecutors have made clear since Felton was indicted last year that they consider the council member to be a victim of, not an accomplice in, his friend’s schemes, and they have not accused him of any wrongdoing.

But Hayman’s admissions are not the first time Johnson’s land-use decisions have drawn scrutiny for how they’ve benefitted his friends and political allies.

The Inquirer documented several of those transactions — including some of the land deals involving Hayman — in a 2016 investigation.

Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were indicted but ultimately acquitted by a federal jury in 2022 on charges alleging, in part, that they’d accepted payoffs from a pair of nonprofit executives looking for the council member’s help in holding on to properties they’d bought from the city.

The council member did not immediately return requests for comment after Hayman’s guilty plea Monday, nor did Hayman’s attorney, Robert B. Mozenter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.