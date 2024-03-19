ESPN and NFL Network have the Eagles drafting the same cornerback in latest NFL mock drafts

After a week of free agency, we’re starting to get a better picture of the players the Eagles may take with their first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft.

The Birds plugged a few holes on defense, signing defensive end Bryce Huff and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They also restructured Josh Sweat’s contract, though where that leaves fellow defensive end Haason Reddick remains to be seen.

That leaves cornerback, where the projected starters are currently Darius Slay and James Bradberry, who struggled with the Birds last season but remains under contract. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters last month Bradberry remains “part of our plans,” but that doesn’t mean the Birds won’t look to the draft to find a better option to start alongside Slay.

Releasing new mock drafts Tuesday morning, both ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah not only predict the Eagles will select a cornerback in the first round, they’re projecting the same player will end up in Philly — Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

After last month’s scouting combine, my colleague EJ Smith wrote Wiggins has the physical build of a wide receiver, “which is fitting considering the way he can mirror routes and accelerate out of breaks like one.” Smith wrote he wasn’t as technically advanced as the other top cornerbacks in this year’s draft, but has upside as “a sticky press-man cornerback.”

Here’s how Smith thinks Wiggins could fit in with the Eagles’ defense:

In terms of being a press-man corner, Wiggins would fit the Eagles well. If Roseman decides to release veteran cornerback James Bradberry despite the salary-cap consequences, Wiggins could be a Day 1 starter in press-man opposite Darius Slay. Wiggins’ smaller frame and shaky track record as a run defender could cause problems considering the number of NFC teams that major in perimeter runs, but he could be a plus in the passing game relatively early in his career. EJ Smith

Other NFL draft experts also predict the Eagles will go the cornerback route. NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers thinks the Birds could take Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, while Will Brinson at CBS Sports thinks Philly could end up with his Roll Tide teammate, Kool-Aid McKinstry (his birth name is Ga’Quincy, but he’s said he’s gone by “Kool-Aid” since he was a baby).

As of now, there’s only one defensive back reportedly slated to visit with the Eagles — Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, who is still recovering from a broken fibula he suffered in November.

The NFL draft doesn’t take place until April 25, and a lot can change between now and then. And mock drafts are rarely very accurate — last year, Jeremiah was the best of the draft analysts at the major networks, but only got six of the first round’s 32 picks correct.

That being said, here’s a roundup of the players national media pundits think the Eagles could end up selecting in the first round:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

No. 22: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

This has been an offseason of change for the Eagles, who have new coordinators on both sides of the ball and have seen two stalwarts retire in center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. And after a rough end to their season, coach Nick Sirianni finds himself with a few holes on his roster. I almost slotted in a receiver to add to Jalen Hurts’ fantastic set of skill-position talent -- how about Xavier Worthy (Texas)? -- but I see defense as the bigger problem. Philadelphia ranked 30th in both points allowed per game (25.2) and QBR allowed (55.7), and it was 31st in passing yards allowed to receivers (3,125). Veteran starting corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry are each on the wrong side of 30. Wiggins could step in and play a huge role for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, he's slender, but he has elite speed. He ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

The Eagles pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft.

No. 22: Chop Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State

The Eagles value defense... Robinson blew the NFL Scouting Combine away with his speed and athleticism. I expect Philly to consider OT and CB at this spot, too.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

No. 22: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Mock drafting for the Eagles is easy. Just find the highest-rated Alabama or Georgia guy remaining and add water. You got a stew going baby.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

No. 22: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Eagles took a guard/tackle hybrid early in the third round last year in Tyler Steen, and Steen is now slated to be the starting right guard entering camp, as Cam Jurgens moves over to center to take the mantle from Jason Kelce. With Fautanu, another college tackle who likely transitions to a guard in the league, the Eagles can hedge their bets. Fautanu and Steen will fight for the starting job, and the losing player will be the sixth OL and back up both tackle and guard spots.

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

No. 22: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Eagles need to get younger at cornerback. While they have developmental options in Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks on the roster, Arnold has the upside to be a true No. 1 on the outside.

No. 22: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

The Eagles had horrific play from their cornerbacks this year. They’ll need to address the position on multiple occasions this offseason. Kamari Lassiter has the upside to be a cover cornerback in the NFL.

Eagles 2024 NFL draft picks

We’re about a month away from the 2024 NFL draft, and the Eagles are currently projected to have eight picks.

The Birds gave up a third-round pick (No. 98) in the upcoming draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett. But they also acquired the Steelers fourth-round pick (No. 120), essentially moving back 22 draft spots.

The Birds also agreed to give up the highest two of the four seventh-round draft picks they’re projected to have in the 2025 draft.

The Eagles would’ve also had another fifth round pick from the Minnesota Vikings as part of the Jalen Reagor trade, but the Birds dealt that to the Tennessee Titans as part of the Kevin Byard trade. Byard was released earlier this month and signed with the Chicago Bears last week.

Here are the Eagles’ current projected 2024 NFL draft picks: