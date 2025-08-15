Skip to content

The Big Picture

Old friends reunite, a hoops tradition returns, and the best Philly sports photos of the week
Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Cooper DeJean, left and Reed Blankenship share an elaborate handshake before taking the field at the NovaCare Complex for Wednesday's joint training camp practice against the Cleveland Browns.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Sports are meant to be seen. It’s why some fans pay thousands of dollars just to sit closer to the action. But no one gets as close as our photographers. Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors will pick our best shots from the past seven days and share them with you, our readers.

This week, we take a closer look at DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick’s reunion, the Rumph Classic, the Eagles’ joint practices with the Browns, and more.

