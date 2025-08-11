Eagles practice observations: Jihaad Campbell shows off at the Linc; separation in key position battles?

The Eagles held their 12th open practice of training camp for the 2025-26 season on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. Here are my observations from Day 12:

A.J. back

A.J. Brown returned to practice after missing the last week or so with a hamstring strain. The wide receiver was a limited participant, but he’s trending toward being healthy enough to partake in joint practices with the Cleveland Browns later this week. Linebacker Zack Baun (back) was also limited.

The following remained out: receiver Elijah Cooks (shoulder), guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), defensive tackle Byron Young (groin), running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring), and long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck).

Dickerson hurt

Open practice at the Linc offers most fans their lone opportunity to see the Eagles in person before the season. It’s normally a joyous occasion and for most of the evening an estimated 50,000 had a lot to cheer about. The defense appeared to outplay the offense, particularly with the first units, but there was enough on both sides of the ball to satisfy onlookers.

But the night came to an ominous end when left guard Landon Dickerson had to be carted inside after suffering an apparent injury to his right leg. He went down during the last period and eventually had to be helped off the field. Right tackle Lane Johnson tossed his helmet, and left tackle Jordan Mailata hung close by Dickerson as the medical staff tended to him on the sideline.

Dickerson had been on the injury report recently as a limited participant because of a knee injury. He had surgery on his left knee during the offseason and has had multiple leg injuries throughout his college and NFL career. In 2016 while at Florida State, he tore the ACL in his right knee.

Depth chart stuff

Practice was conducted like a scrimmage between the offense and defense. The workout was the longest of camp thus far and lasted over two hours. In terms of starting position battles, players who ran with the first-unit defense — cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, safety Sydney Brown, and inside linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell — mostly stayed there throughout the scrimmage.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo was with the twos, while the recently-acquired Jakorian Bennett worked with the twos, threes, and even played a set with the first unit opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Rookie Andrew Mukuba was on the field with the starters at safety during that same period, but he mostly played with the second unit.

Joshua Uche was the first edge rusher off the bench. He had a few pressures and tackles for loss with both units. Starting outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt left practice early on Saturday, but he was back in the lineup without any restrictions. Rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson got some first-team repetitions.

Around the corner

Mitchell has given headaches to Jalen Hurts and his top receivers for most of camp, and this night wasn’t any different. Hurts targeted DeVonta Smith three times with the cornerback in man coverage and each throw landed incomplete. Mitchell was able to lock up the receiver on two contested balls, and on the third, he swatted the pass away from behind.

Jackson kept his side of the field relatively clean, as well. He wasn’t targeted as often as Mitchell, but Smith did win a jump ball over him late in practice. Ringo had good moments and not so good ones. He blanketed receiver Terrace Marshall on a Tanner McKee pass that was a touch long, and put the clamps on receiver Darius Cooper, forcing another overthrow.

Cooper later beat Ringo on an inside slant to convert a third down.

Safety cracking

In red-zone drills, Sydney Brown broke up a Hurts toss to tight end Dallas Goedert on a quick out near the front pylon. It was one of his best plays on the ball so far this summer. Earlier, the safety came down from the post to cover Goedert and got beat, but Hurts’ first read went elsewhere.

Mukuba was on tight end Harrison Bryant when McKee threw high out of the back of the end zone. He trailed tight end EJ Jenkins on an intermediate cross, but the pass sailed high off Jenkins’ hand. Safety Tristin McCollum’s positioning vs. Marshall forced an errant pass by the No. 2 quarterback.

Running on empty

It was mostly tough sledding on the ground for running back Saquon Barkley. On his first carry, defensive tackle Jalen Carter timed the snap and snuck past center Cam Jurgens. Barkley later ran into a wall erected by interior linemen Jordan Davis and Gabe Hall. Hall, who had a tackle for loss on an AJ Dillon rush, eventually went inside with an apparent injury.

Barkley got juked by a blitzing Trotter. Hurts continued the play, but Trotter pointed to where he touched the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage. Barkley had a few solid runs up the middle, and scored a touchdown when he followed blocks by Jurgens and right guard Tyler Steen. But defensive tackle Moro Ojomo got to him in the backfield once, and Campbell wrapped him on two occasions.

No offense

Hurts was under a lot of pressure. Campbell flashed his athleticism throughout the evening and was credited with a sack after a delayed blitz. Even the All-Pro Johnson seemed to be off his game. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith penetrated by the right tackle when he set later than normal.

Ojomo batted a pass. Davis read a short pass to Goedert. Steen stepped on Johnson’s foot, which allowed Campbell to get to Hurts. The quarterback kept the play alive and got hit as he threw. The ball fluttered to Smith for an interception, and he ran five yards or so into the end zone.

Best offense

Hurts and the top offense had some bright spots. Receiver Jahan Dotson caught a 15-yard pass on an out route and did well to drag both feet inbounds. Tight end Grant Calcaterra pulled in a throw over the middle in front of safety Reed Blankenship. Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a touchdown over slot cornerback Cooper DeJean and before the late-arriving Brown.

Goedert had several receptions on shortish routes – off a run-pass option, near the sideline in front of Mitchell, and ahead of Blankenship. Hurts scrambled away from the chasing Campbell and ran out of bounds short of the end zone.

Odds and ends

Kylen Granson has been the best tight end not named Goedert or Calcaterra. Will that be enough to make the roster? He’s more of a receiving tight end than a blocking one. He was McKee’s outlet on a short crosser vs. the blitz. He later found a soft spot in a zone defense between Ringo and McCollum.

Receivers Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith had relatively quiet nights. McKee’s pass to the former over the middle went off his outstretched hand. The latter had one short catch from Hurts. Running back Will Shipley received a ton of work on the ground and occasionally as a receiver. He was McKee’s outlet vs. a blitz and had tons of space when linebacker Smael Mondon failed to pick up out of the backfield.

Receiver Taylor Morin continued to pull in most balls thrown in his direction. He flashed reliable hands on a McKee toss that was slightly askew. He scored a touchdown when he lost safety Andre’ Sam. Morin, an undrafted rookie, has practice squad potential. Cornerback Mac McWilliams did well to stay with him in man coverage, though, and force McKee to throw the ball away.

Extra points

Cooper returned two kicks. The Eagles seem intent on adding more to the plate of the undrafted rookie. … Ainias Smith has improved as a punt returner, but he bobbles far too many catches for my taste. … Owner Jeffrey Lurie attended his first practice of camp and received an ovation from fans normally reserved for players. … The Eagles will return to the NovaCare on Tuesday for camp. Two joint workouts with the Browns will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.