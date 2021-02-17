The Eagles might not agree -- they drafted Hurts in 2020′s second round, 53rd overall, and their new QBs coach, Brian Johnson, is close to Hurts and his family -- but it is quite possible that a quarterbacking prospect will be available sixth overall who projects more upside than Hurts, the team’s starter for the final four games of 2020, after Wentz was benched. Hurts completed 52% of his passes with six touchdowns and four interceptions, while providing a strong boost to the running game, with 354 yards on 63 carries and three touchdowns. He also proved to be a strong leader.