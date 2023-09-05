Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman have built an Eagles team that should win for a long time

Every contender has a window.

The Eagles have a huge window. A picture window. If it was stained glass, it would be the east end of York Minster cathedral.

The Birds, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, are staring through a window of opportunity seldom seen in the era of free agency. They have no peer in their conference, and the way they’re built, they might be the best team in the NFC until Halley’s comet returns. Eagles fans, make no plans for the next few Januarys and early Februarys. You’re going to be busy.

It can be argued that this is their deepest, most sustainable roster of the free-agency era, since Donovan McNabb had mediocre receivers in his prime and Carson Wentz turned out to be a dud with old, rented targets. From Jalen Hurts to Lane Johnson to DeVonta Smith to Jalen Carter: Buy their jerseys. They’ll be good investments.

Nick Sirianni, the coach, seems like a keeper, too. Right now, the Eagles are deeper than an Instagram post from Gabe Kapler.

They’ve been good before. Just not this good.

Entering 2017, Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie had constructed a team with superb cornerstones that essentially needed a couple of receivers and a herd of running backs. Everything else was taken care of, at least for the immediate future.

Entering 2023, the dynastic duo has constructed a team that not only lacks nothing but, if the bulk of its young talent matures, is situated to bear fruit for half a decade, if not more.

Hurts is entering his third season. He signed a five-year, $255 million contract in April. He’s a bargain at that price: He improves as a player and as a person daily. With apologies to Chase Utley, Jason Kelce, and Claude Giroux, Philadelphia sports hasn’t witnessed this degree of talent, leadership, and maturity in a homegrown young player since Brian Dawkins signed his first contract extension in 2003.

It helps that Hurts has weapons.

A.J. Brown broke Mike Quick’s 38-year-old franchise record with 1,476 receiving yards in his first season as an Eagle. Brown is 26, and under contract through 2026. DeVonta Smith set the rookie record for receiving yards in 2021, his 916 yards four more than DeSean Jackson had in 2008, and set the franchise record for catches by a receiver in 2022, with 95. Smith is 24, and under contract through 2024.

Hurts agreed to a contract construction that will help Howie keep this team stocked, so don’t expect Roseman to let Brown or Smith leave before 2030.

Kelce, 35, and Johnson, 33, will be gone by then (you’d presume), but Roseman has their understudies under his roof. Cam Jurgens, center of the future as a rookie last year, is the right guard of right now since Kelce decided to return. And don’t think the Eagles wasted a third-round pick when they took Alabama monster Tyler Steen; he’ll be Jeff Stoutland’s personal project, the answer at right tackle when Johnson’s done. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is 26 and locked up for the next three seasons. Landon Dickerson, entering his third season, just went to the Pro Bowl.

This has been the NFL’s best offensive line over the last decade. It very well could remain so for the next decade.

The defense is just as well-fortified.

Their two Pro Bowl-caliber cornerbacks, Darius Slay and James Bradberry, are 32 and 30, respectively. It’s feasible that each remains excellent for two seasons. That gives second-year corner Josh Jobe, rookie Kelee Ringo, and suspended gambler Isaiah Rodgers plenty of time to sink or swim.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, 35, and tackle Fletcher Cox, 32, rank fourth and fifth, respectively, on the team’s all-time sacks list, with 70 and 65. But Graham collected a career-high 11 sacks last season. Cox had seven, third-most in his 11 seasons. They, too, might be valuable for another two seasons.

In the meantime, Roseman stockpiled the No. 1 defensive tackles in each of the last two drafts, Georgia behemoths Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Cox has had a Hall of Fame career, and the Eagles have every chance of getting Hall of Fame play from the position.

Roseman also signed the most disruptive pass rusher in the NFL last year, Haason Reddick, who was second in sacks at 17 and tied for first in forced fumbles, with five. Reddick is 28, under contract through 2024, and wildly underpaid ... but there’s no way Roseman is letting Reddick leave. In case he does, Roseman drafted the No. 3 pass rusher in the 2023 draft, Nolan Smith. Who knows? Pending free agent Josh Sweat might hang around for another year or so, too.

That’s about it.

We’ve seen that the Eagles place little importance on the positions of running back, linebacker, and, generally, safety, a philosophy Philadelphia hates but finally seems to understand. They’ve patched-and-filled these positions for the last six seasons. It’s their formula, and it’s put them in the playoffs in five of the last six years and in the Super Bowl in two of the last six years.

The only weakness at an important position remains the absence of depth behind tight end Dallas Goedert, who is 28 and under contract through 2025, when he’ll be 30. The good news: The 2024 draft class boasts a bumper crop of top tight ends.

Finally, and perhaps most important, the goofy guy running it all has given every indication that he’s the right man for the job. Sirianni took his team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, is 25-13 including playoffs, and had the lead at halftime of Super Bowl LVII.

That’s because he relates well to his millennials and Gen-Z players; he applies analytics judiciously; he isn’t interested in gaining front-office power; and he’s not afraid to adjust if he’s wrong. He surrendered play-calling responsibilities and completely changed from a pass-heavy scheme to a run-first attack seven games into his head-coaching career. This remains the most remarkable, brave, and ego-free act in Philly sports coaching history.

And Sirianni’s only 42. The Eagles can get about 25 more years out of him.