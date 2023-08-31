ESPN BET Promo Code | August 2023

If you’re reading this piece, you may or may not have heard that ESPN BET is set to be the newest sports betting site to join the North American online sports betting scene. In this piece, we’ll take a look at everything related to ESPN BET and how it fits into the online sports betting market ahead of the brand’s official launch.

PENN Entertainment reaches deal with ESPN to launch sportsbook

In order for ESPN BET to become a reality, ESPN and PENN Entertainment came together on a deal that would rebrand Barstool Sportsbook into the former’s very own ESPN Sportsbook called ESPN BET.

The deal was announced on Aug. 9 by PENN National Gaming, who announced the deal for ESPN BET to replace Barstool Sportsbook would extend over 10 years. ESPN BET has the highest of expectations for their sportsbook, which will immediately have to compete with the likes of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

One thing is for certain: it’ll be interesting to see ESPN BET compete with those titans as well as rising sports betting sites such as Fanatics Sportsbook and bet365 Sportsbook.

What is the ESPN BET promo code and welcome offer?

As of the time of publish, we can only speculate on what the ESPN BET promo code will be for new customers. The current Barstool Sportsbook promo code unlocks a $1,000 First Bet offer, however, there is no guarantee that this welcome bonus will remain the same once ESPN BET makes its highly-anticipated debut.

Whatever the welcome offer is, it’s sure to be a very generous one so they can compete with some of the other best sportsbook promo codes in the industry such as the ones offered by FanDuel and BetMGM.

When will ESPN BET launch?

As for when you can expect ESPN BET to go live with their sports betting app and website, Fall 2023 is all the information we have currently. Following along with the launch timeline down below, which will receive updates as we find out more on the brand’s unveiling.

ESPN BET launch updates

August 9, 2023: PENN Entertainment announces massive partnership with ESPN to launch ESPN BET after parting with Barstool Sports. Fall 2023 is announced as the anticipated launch time.

August 17, 2023: ESPN BET is one of the seven online sportsbooks to apply for and receive a sports betting license in Kentucky.

Will ESPN BET have a rewards program?

Since ESPN BET is partnered with PENN Entertainment, you can expect to receive loyalty points through the PENN Play Loyalty Program when you wager on the ESPN BET app or desktop website.

PENN Entertainment’s loyalty program is arguably the most generous rewards program in the sports betting or online casino industry, and the partnership with ESPN expands the possibilities of what rewards and benefits could be offered.

Sports bettors should be able to find all relevant information regarding ESPN BET’s rewards program on their website once the product goes live, as they’ll be sure to want to promote the perks that come with the PENN Play Loyalty Program.

Betting on the NFL with ESPN BET

The NFL is the most watched sport in North America, with all of the NFL playoff games that took place in 2023 ranking among the top 50 most watched sporting events of the year through Aug. 17, 2023.

ESPN is a popular destination for football fans to go for analysis throughout the season, with TV shows such as “First Take” being incredibly popular during football season.

When it comes to betting, the NFL is the most bet on sport in the country. A study conducted in October of 2022 by CRG Global revealed that 81% of bettors of legal betting age placed a bet on the NFL during September of 2022. That was 27 percentage points higher than the second-closest league, which was the NBA.

With Fall 2023 being the intended launch period for ESPN BET, we could very well see the site capitalize on flocks of new bettors early upon launch.

Betting on the NBA with ESPN BET

As mentioned above in the NFL section, the NBA is the second-most bet on sport in North America. Oct. 24 is when the 2023 NBA season tips off, so the launch of ESPN BET will come at a perfect time.

Although the likelihood of the ESPN BET launch coming before the start of the NFL season isn’t great, it’s very possible basketball fans will be able to wager on opening night in the NBA.

ESPN focuses heavily on the NBA during the months when the NFL offseason is in session, with a slew of TV personalities including Stephen A. Smith primarily discussing basketball throughout the spring months.

Betting on the MLB with ESPN BET

Although MLB isn’t watched or bet on to the same degree as the NFL or NBA, there’s certainly a market for baseball betting during the summer months when football and basketball are both in their offseasons.

With MLB having the sports betting calendar primarily to themselves in the summer months, it’s possible we’ll see ESPN BET launch promotions for returning customers during that time.

Their plans to launch in Fall of 2023 will be around the same time the MLB postseason takes place. If they’re live before the 2023 World Series, you can expect ESPN BET to become a popular betting destination during this time.

Expected ESPN BET legal states

There are 16 states in which the ESPN BET Sportsbook app will likely be playable in based on the states where Barstool Sportsbook currently operates out of. Below is a list of these states, their retail partners, and when you can expect the state to go live with ESPN BET.

State where ESPN BET may be available Probable License Partner Expected Launch Date State where ESPN BET may be available Arizona Probable License Partner Phoenix Raceway Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Colorado Probable License Partner Barstool Sporsbook @ Ameristar Black Hawk Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Illinois Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino Aurora Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Indiana Probable License Partner Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg & Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Iowa Probable License Partner Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Kansas Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Louisiana Probable License Partner L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Baton Rouge Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Maryland Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino Perryville Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Massachusetts Probable License Partner Plainridge Park Casino Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Michigan Probable License Partner Greektown Casino Hotel Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available New Jersey Probable License Partner Freehold Raceway Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Ohio Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino Columbus Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Pennsylvania Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Tennessee Probable License Partner PENN Entertainment Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available Virginia Probable License Partner PENN Entertainment Expected Launch Date Fall 2023 State where ESPN BET may be available West Virginia Probable License Partner Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Expected Launch Date Fall 2023

Future ESPN BET legal states

In addition to the numerous states that already have a PENN sports betting product licensed and live, it is also expected that ESPN BET finds its way into a few additional jurisdictions:

ESPN BET Kentucky

Kentucky is the next state launch that the sports betting world is keeping an eye on, with Sept. 28, 2023 set as the official date when sports betting is set to go live in the Bluegrass State. ESPN BET is one of seven sportsbooks that has already received a license for Kentucky.

ESPN BET North Carolina

North Carolina will follow in Kentucky’s footsteps by launching online sports betting in early 2024, with a potential date to keep in mind being Jan. 8, 2024. North Carolina hasn’t yet gotten to the application stage of setting up online sports betting, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see ESPN BET make a play here.

Expected ESPN BET Betting Types

Even though ESPN BET hasn’t launched on the sports betting scene just yet, we can predict what types of betting options will be available to their players.

Futures:

Futures bets are predicting the outcome of something that won’t be decided until further out in the future. For example, at the start of the 2023 NBA season, you can place a futures bet on who you think the NBA Finals winner will be, who will win the NBA MVP award, and which team will win a certain division.

Moneylines:

Moneyline markets are the most common and popular type of bet type you can place, with this simply being a matter of which team you think will win the game. For sports like baseball and soccer especially, the moneyline is a much more popular bet type than totals or spreads.

Parlays:

Rather than just sticking to placing one singular bet, players will be able to create parlays on ESPN BET. Parlays let you combine multiple bets together into one all-encompassing wager that requires you to correctly predict each bet (Leg) of your parlay in order to win.

Some sportsbooks will occasionally run a promotion for parlay insurance, which essentially offers your stake back in case your parlay doesn’t win. It’s unknown whether ESPN BET will run this type of promotion or not, but it’s something to keep an eye out for and consider using if the opportunity presents itself.

Prop Bets:

There are multiple types of prop bets for sports bettors, including player props, team props, and game props. Player props are wagers you can place on players in a specific game, such as their point total or touchdown total.

Team props are wagers you can place on a team’s overall performance such as whether they will have over or under a certain amount of points by halftime. Finally, game props let you bet on the game as a whole, with examples being the winning margin and whether or not there will be overtime.

Round Robins:

While parlays are a combination of single bets being placed into one cumulative bet, a round robin bet is multiple parlays being thrown together into one even larger bet that requires all of your parlays to hit for you to win.

Spreads:

Spreads are also known as the run line in baseball, and this betting market just means the difference in the final score between the two teams. If a run line is -1.5, that means you win if your team wins by two or more runs. If it’s +1.5, you can win your bet if your team loses by one run or less or wins the game outright. In football and basketball, almost every game will have a designated point spread in order to even the playing field between two teams that are not on the same level in terms of talent.

Teasers:

Teaser bets give players the flexibility to edit the spreads and the odds of games. You can change the spread to something you view more favorably, but you lower your odds by doing so.

Totals:

Betting on totals markets just means you’re betting on the final score of the game. If the market has an O next to it, that means you think it’ll finish with more than those points. If there’s an U next to it, that means you think it will finish under that point threshold.

ESPN Sports Betting Markets

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see any of the betting markets listed out below, as these are standard betting markets across most sports betting sites and ones that Barstool Sportsbook offers players already. The betting markets you can wager on at ESPN BET should include:

NFL NBA MLB NHL NCAAF NCAAB Golf MMA Boxing Soccer Tennis NASCAR

Banking Options at ESPN BET

ESPN BET is likely to carry over the same banking options that Barstool Sportsbook currently has, with the potential being there for them to add more. Most methods can be used to both deposit and withdraw funds, but there are a few such as credit and Apple Pay that are exclusive to deposits only.

ESPN BET Expected Payment Methods

Debit Credit PayPal Apple Pay Online banking ACH/eCheck Wire transfer Play+ account

ESPN BET Expected Withdrawal Options

Debit PayPal Online banking ACH/eCheck Paper check Play+ account

ESPN Responsible Gambling

Even though we can’t currently access ESPN BET and see what their responsible gambling resources are, we can guess that they’ll have options available to set deposit, withdrawal, and play limits on all accounts. They’ll also likely include a list of resources to contact if you have a gambling addiction or are starting to show signs of one.

