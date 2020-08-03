Sooner or later, the virus is going to infect a player, and they’ll strike just the right chemistry, and we will witness the full wrath of the disease that has laid nearly 700,000 in their graves worldwide, almost 160,000 of them Americans, led by the irresponsible states of Texas, Florida and California. Those states also are home to 17 of the 62 pro football and baseball teams, or 27.4 percent. At the very least, the Cowboys should never have a home game.