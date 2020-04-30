Some scouts project Wallace as a slot cornerback in the NFL, and while that may end up being the case, he played all over the field for Clemson, and I’d imagine the Eagles believe he could be as versatile at the next level. He has all the off-the-field traits you’d want out of a defensive quarterback. Wallace was a team captain and highly-motivated individual in both football and other pursuits. There was a reason he was there in the fourth round, but I see little to fault the Eagles in terms of the draft expenditure.