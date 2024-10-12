Eagles-Browns: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream
The Eagles will play at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in nearly a month looking to raise the spirits of downbeat Philly sports fans following the Phillies' loss.
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) return to action Sunday, where they will take on the Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. on Fox.
If it feels like it’s been a minute since the Birds played in South Philly, that’s because it has been. It’s been nearly a month since Jason Kelce danced his heart out at Xfinity Live! before the Eagles’ last-minute loss to the Atlanta Falcons at the Linc in Week 2 on Sept. 16. It’s a chance for the Eagles to lift the spirits of downbeat Philly sports fans (many of whom are still waiting for refunds) following the Phillies disappointing loss to the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs.
The good news for the Eagles is three injured stars — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson — will return Sunday, which should help jump-start an offense that has averaged just 17.3 points per game over their last three games. Jalen Hurts has also struggled, committing seven turnovers in four starts (second-most of any player in the NFL) and posting a subpar QB rating of 85.7, in the bottom third of NFL starters (just below his former backup, Gardner Minshew).
The Browns also enter the game struggling, with calls everywhere for the team to bench high-priced starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. It could be exactly what the Eagles’ floundering defense needs, considering the Browns have one of the worst offenses in the league, averaging just 15.8 points per game and a league-worst 239.4 yards per game.
In a bit of a scheduling quirk, it’s the fourth time in six weeks the Browns are facing an NFC East opponent. Cleveland went 0-3 against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders, who outscored the Browns a combined 88-45.
The last time the Eagles and Browns played was in 2020, when Baker Mayfield led Cleveland to a home win against Carson Wentz and the Birds. And the last time the Browns won a game in Philly was 1994, a 30-year streak the Birds hope to continue Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this week’s Eagles-Browns game:
What time and channel is Sunday’s Eagles game?
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Browns is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Kenny Albert and Super Bowl champ Jonathan Vilma will be in the booth for Fox, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines at the Linc.
Eagles-Browns will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.
Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.
Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.
Where can I stream Eagles-Browns
Eagles-Browns will stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to login with your cable provider.
The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.
If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.
If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.
NFC East standings
Eagles-Browns live updates
Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.
NFL Week 6 games on TV in Philly Sunday
Jaguars (1-4) at Bears (3-2) in London: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Whyche)
Steelers (3-2) at Raiders (2-3): 4:05 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Lions (3-1) at Cowboys (3-2): 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews)
Bengals (1-4) at Giants (2-3): 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Eagles news
The simplest fix to the Eagles offense could be having A.J. Brown and reinforcements back.
All four of our Eagles writers think the Birds will get back on track with a win coming off the bye week. Here are their predictions.
The Eagles enter the game with no injured players outside of Britain Covey, who is on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3.
The Eagles released linebacker Devin White this week. Here’s what it means for the Birds moving forward.
Darius Slay doesn’t understand the reaction to his podcast hit with Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Eagles 2024 schedule
Week 1: Eagles 34, Packers 29
Week 2: Falcons 22, Eagles 21
Week 3: Eagles 15, Saints 12
Week 4: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: Browns at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 7: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 8: Eagles at Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 10: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 11: Commanders at Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 18: Giants at Eagles, TBD