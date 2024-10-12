Eagles-Browns: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) return to action Sunday, where they will take on the Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. on Fox.

If it feels like it’s been a minute since the Birds played in South Philly, that’s because it has been. It’s been nearly a month since Jason Kelce danced his heart out at Xfinity Live! before the Eagles’ last-minute loss to the Atlanta Falcons at the Linc in Week 2 on Sept. 16. It’s a chance for the Eagles to lift the spirits of downbeat Philly sports fans (many of whom are still waiting for refunds) following the Phillies disappointing loss to the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement

The good news for the Eagles is three injured stars — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson — will return Sunday, which should help jump-start an offense that has averaged just 17.3 points per game over their last three games. Jalen Hurts has also struggled, committing seven turnovers in four starts (second-most of any player in the NFL) and posting a subpar QB rating of 85.7, in the bottom third of NFL starters (just below his former backup, Gardner Minshew).

The Browns also enter the game struggling, with calls everywhere for the team to bench high-priced starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. It could be exactly what the Eagles’ floundering defense needs, considering the Browns have one of the worst offenses in the league, averaging just 15.8 points per game and a league-worst 239.4 yards per game.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, it’s the fourth time in six weeks the Browns are facing an NFC East opponent. Cleveland went 0-3 against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders, who outscored the Browns a combined 88-45.

The last time the Eagles and Browns played was in 2020, when Baker Mayfield led Cleveland to a home win against Carson Wentz and the Birds. And the last time the Browns won a game in Philly was 1994, a 30-year streak the Birds hope to continue Sunday.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this week’s Eagles-Browns game:

What time and channel is Sunday’s Eagles game?

Fox Sports announcers Kenny Albert (left) and Jonathan Vilma. Read more Fox Sports

Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Browns is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Kenny Albert and Super Bowl champ Jonathan Vilma will be in the booth for Fox, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines at the Linc.

Eagles-Browns will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Advertisement

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Where can I stream Eagles-Browns

A Fox Sports TV camera. Read more Adam Hunger / AP

Eagles-Browns will stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to login with your cable provider.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Advertisement

If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

NFL Week 6 games on TV in Philly Sunday

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat after a 1-4 start with the Jaguars. Read more Eric Gay / AP

Jaguars (1-4) at Bears (3-2) in London: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Whyche) Steelers (3-2) at Raiders (2-3): 4:05 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) Lions (3-1) at Cowboys (3-2): 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews) Bengals (1-4) at Giants (2-3): 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Eagles news

Wide receiver A.J. Brown will be back on the field for the Eagles Sunday. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Eagles 2024 schedule