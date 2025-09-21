Eagles-Rams: Start time, announcers, how to watch and stream NFC playoff rematch

The undefeated Eagles (2-0) return to Philly Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) Sunday in a rematch of last season’s snowy NBC divisional playoff game.

This time, the only white fans will see will be on the field, and it won’t be worn by the Rams.

Advertisement

For the first time in a decade, the Eagles are wearing their white jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field. The last time the Birds donned white at home was in Week 2 of the 2015 season, a loss against the Dallas Cowboys during Chip Kelly’s final year as head coach.

It won’t be a white-out (like the Eagles wore last week during their win over the Kansas City Chiefs) or some other type of gimmick. Along with their white jerseys, the Eagles will be wearing midnight green helmets and pants.

It’s unclear why the Eagles made the switch, though as the home team they get to choose which jerseys they don. The team didn’t respond to a request for comment.

For years, the Eagles would wear their white jerseys at home against the Cowboys because Dallas didn’t like to play in their blue jerseys. The Cowboys’ strong feelings stemmed from their loss in Super Bowl V to the Baltimore Colts, beginning what some fans called the “blue jersey jinx.”

But there’s been no mention of any such jinx or issue with the Rams wearing their royal blue jerseys and yellow pants.

All we know is the Birds had to let the NFL know which jerseys they planned to wear for all their regular season home games prior to a June 15 deadline.

The Broncos are among the teams opting to wear white jerseys at home, especially early in the season. In Denver’s case, they made the move seeking a temperature advantage, with white jerseys remaining cooler on warm, sunny days than ones with dark colors.

“If there’s heat, then we’re in a white jersey,” Broncos head coach Sean Peyton told Denver’s 9NEWS last year.

In addition to their normal jerseys, the Eagles are bringing back kelly green this season against their three NFC East rivals: Week 8 versus the New York Giants, Week 12 at the Cowboys, and Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Rams today:

What time and channel is the Eagles game today?

Today’s game between the Eagles and Rams is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Calling today’s game are two familiar voices for Philly sports fans — Joe Davis, who called the Phillies World Series run on Fox in 2022, and Greg Olsen, who was on the call for Super Bowl LVII, which the Birds narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That loss seems like a distant memory after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in February and their win last week in Arrowhead.

Eagles-Rams will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Devan Kaney will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9-FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3-FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Eagles-Rams streaming options

Eagles-Rams will stream on Fox One, Fox’s new subscription streaming service. It will also stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to log in with your cable provider.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you live in Philadelphia or any other TV market where the game is airing, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is to use a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

Other NFL Week 3 games on TV in Philly

Broncos at Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Cowboys at Bears: 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Chiefs at Giants: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark) Lions at Ravens: 8:15 p.m., 6abc and ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge)

Eagles-Rams live updates

Staff writers Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com.

Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

» READ MORE: Live coverage: Eagles-Rams

Eagles news

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams viewers guide: Predictions, storylines, odds, injuries, matchups, and more

Eagles 2025 schedule