Eagles-Rams viewers guide: Predictions, storylines, odds, injuries, matchups, and more

No one played the Eagles closer in the playoffs last year than the Rams, who nearly pulled out a comeback win in the snow in the divisional round.

Now, with both teams at 2-0, the Rams are headed back to the Linc for the first time since that game, with all eyes on the Eagles’ signature play — the Tush Push.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the Birds’ Week 3 game ...

How to watch

Eagles vs. Rams will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the Fox Sports app. Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will call the game, with Pam Oliver on the sidelines.

If you’re not heading down to the Linc, but still looking to watch the game with your fellow Birds fans, here’s a few local spots to check out.

Final injury report

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is available to play on Sunday after missing Week 2. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Here’s a look at the final injury report for Sunday’s game ...

EAGLES

Out RB Will Shipley (oblique) Questionable QB Tanner McKee (right thumb)

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed Week 2 with a knee injury, was a full participant in practice Friday and is available to play Sunday.

RAMS

Doubtful G Steve Avila (ankle) Questionable DE Braden Fiske (oblique) TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder)

Latest odds for Sunday

As of Friday evening, the Eagles were 3.5-point favorites over the Rams after opening the week favored by 4.5 points. While the Eagles coasted past Los Angeles during last year’s regular season, their divisional-round game was closer than some probably remember, with the Birds needing some late-game heroics from Jalen Carter to seal the 28-22 victory.

What about individual players? Will Saquon Barkley go off again after rushing for over 200 yards in both games last season? Click here for the latest player props for Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and more.

Story lines to watch

Don't count on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles running the Tush Push any less in the face of criticism across the NFL this week. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

As has become usual, the biggest story line after last Sunday’s Chiefs game was the Tush Push, and whether or not the Eagles false start on every play. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he’s discussing the Birds’ “rolling start” on the play with the league office, so expect the officials to be taking an extra-close look at the play against the Rams. That doesn’t mean the Eagles will run it less, though.

“It’s a life well lived, if I might add,” Jordan Mailata said Wednesday. “It’s like a sad day, but at the same time, I’m going to live it up. What do you do when you have six months to live? I’m going to live it up. Hell, we might even call it 18 times this game. We’ll see.”

Here’s a few more story lines to watch:

The Rams retooled their defense to stop Saquon Barkley, who ran rampant against them in their past two meetings. Will it work? New offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is still developing the team’s identity in the passing game. Hurts threw for just 101 yards on Sunday and hasn’t been looking for deeper balls. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson responded well in Week 2 after a shaky Eagles’ debut vs. the Cowboys. But a much tougher test awaits him against the Rams’ formidable receivers.

One number to know

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has flourished in his last two games against the Rams. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

460 — Saquon Barkley’s total rushing yards in two games vs. the Rams in 2024, including four touchdowns. Barkley has just 148 yards in two games this year, and it’s a new season, but if history is any indication, Sunday could be his breakout game.

Our predictions

Here are our beat writer predictions for how Sunday’s game will play out...

Jeff McLane: “The law of averages would suggest Nick Sirianni, Kevin Patullo and the Eagles offense figure it out through the air, but it won’t likely come easy vs. a Rams squad looking for revenge. But I think Vic Fangio already has his defense oiled up and that could be enough on Sunday.” Eagles 23, Rams 20

Jeff Neiburg: “The Eagles have the advantage along the defensive line, and they have the offensive line to counter what is a really good Rams front on the other side. You have to expect the Eagles, given their talent, to figure it out offensively. This again might not be pretty or perfect, but it should be a 3-0 start.” Eagles 27, Rams 23.

Olivia Reiner: “I can see this game coming down to one or two plays, just like it did in the divisional-round contest last year. This time, the Rams get the narrow win.” Rams 28, Eagles 27.

Matt Breen: “Their best recipe to beat the Rams is to lean on Barkley, control possession, and keep Nacua off the field. This is the toughest game so far last season — yes, even tougher than the Chiefs at Arrowhead — but the Eagles will remain undefeated.” Eagles 24, Rams 17.

You can read their full predictions here.

And here’s a look at how national media is predicting the game...

Outlet Winner Outlet Yahoo! Sports Winner Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Winner Even Outlet ESPN Winner Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Winner Eagles Outlet The Athletic Winner Eagles Outlet NFL.com Winner Eagles Outlet Sports Illustrated Winner Eagles Outlet Sporting News Winner Eagles Outlet USA Today Winner Even

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at some opinions from our columnists, starting with Mike Sielski, who thinks everyone else needs to just deal with the Eagles being boring.

Sielski: “It’s a safe bet that most Eagles fans reacted, or would react, to Simmons’ boredom and Jones’ attempted taunt in the same manner. They’d say something like, You hate us ‘cause you ain’t us or No one likes us and we don’t care, or maybe they’d say something really nasty, like, You probably put mayo on a Jersey Mike’s Italian, jerk face. They would take it personally, because Philadelphians take everything personally. And they’d be wrong. At least in this case. This isn’t personal. It’s strictly business. And right now, the Eagles are cutting against a few powerful and long-established beliefs and trends when it comes to the NFL and society’s obsession with and consumption of it." Read more here.

David Murphy: “The Eagles have nothing to be ashamed about the way they’ve played these first couple of games. It’s not the teams that win ugly you have to worry about. It’s the teams that can’t.” Read more here.

What the Rams are saying

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams says if the Tush Push is going to be allowed then the NFL has to "police" it to make sure the Eagles don't have an unfair advantage. Read more Mark J. Terrill / AP

Sean McVay and receiver Davante Adams were both asked about the Tush Push ahead of Sunday’s game. Adams initially thought that the complaints from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones were just because he was upset about the loss, but after watching the tape, he understood where he was coming from.

“I just ask at this point that if we’re going to allow it to be run then at least police it and make sure guys aren’t getting off the ball,” Adams said. “They’re so efficient with it and they already do such a good job that you’ve got to at least make it fair. You can’t have the guards and tackles taking off, spearing down like that early before guys have a chance to get off the ball, otherwise you’ll never be able to stop it.”

Here are some other quotes about this week’s matchup from Rams players and coaches …

Safety Quentin Lake: “Saquon, that’s a tough one-on-one tackle for anybody. There’s a reason why they call him 2kSa, you know, because he was able to break tackles and create yards out of contact. But it’s going to be all 11 to the ball. Population to the ball. And I’m excited to see who can get a punch out against him. That would be great.”

Running back Kyren Williams: “It starts with 98, Jalen Carter. It’s not a secret, especially with me. He’s knocked the ball out three times against me. So, going into the game I know I got to have that ball locked up. I know I have to have it in the right hand. For me, it’s another exciting challenge. It’s a — I wouldn’t even say it’s a redemption, it’s another chance to go show them who I am.”

Click here to check out more of what the Rams have to say about the Eagles.

What the national media is saying

Everyone’s been weighing in on the Tush Push this week. Here’s what they’re saying about that and more from the Eagles-Rams matchup...

Adam Schefter, ESPN: “OK, so I’m not giving the Eagles flowers for making other plays? OK, good, so they did make those plays. Bravo. Excellent. They won the game. Great job. People feel cheated that I didn’t salute them for stopping them on fourth and 1 or coming up with a big pick? I’m just talking about the Tush Push and the ire it’s raised across the league and across the country, people all worked up. I’ve never been one that’s been worked up about it or against the play. Never.”

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports: “[DeVonta Smith] is a top-three receiver, arguably. He’s an NBA player that can’t get any shots! But in the NFL, which is all about the shield, and unity, follow the coach, a guy can’t ask for a trade. I would totally support A.J. Brown if he just said, ‘Guys, I love you. I had five catches for 30 yards. This is a terrible fit! Go throw to DeVonta!’”

Manti Te’o, NFL Network: “[Jalen Hurts is] in a system that creates a W. It don’t matter how many touchdowns he throws for. It matters what’s that win column look like and in Jalen Hurts’ case, it’s a winning win column. So, he could throw for zero touchdowns, 10 touchdowns. All he cares about is winning.”

Mina Kimes, ESPN: “The offense needs to keep up. You can’t outplay that style of football. You can’t be conservative in this game. You got to make the most of your talent on offense — and also, the competition. The Rams’ defense, on the secondary, there’s a lot of places that the Eagles can take advantage of. But you got to throw to your Monstars to take advantage of those weaknesses."

What else is the national media saying about the Birds? You can get more here, or check out their takes from earlier in the week, here.

What we’re reading ...

🎁 DeVonta Smith’s fiancée Mya Danielle delivered a surprise gift to an Eagles fan battling cancer.

🕺 Gillie da King is back with a new pregame dance ritual. It’s already going viral.

🎞️ We broke down Eagles and Rams film ahead of the Week 3 matchup. Here are Devin Jackson’s biggest takeaways.

📸 The Birds are back home for Week 3. Here are our best photos from the tailgates in Week 1.

🏃🏾 Jalen Hurts has been using his signature move since he was a kid, and it’s part of what makes him one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history.