It seems like it’s been forever, but the Philadelphia Eagles will finally be back in action Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s the first time the Eagles have played in Las Vegas since the Raiders moved there in 2020, and judging by the many videos of fans traveling to Sin City, it seems like we’ll see a lot of green and white in the stands of Allegiant Stadium.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and former NFL defender Jonathan Vilma, who is in his second year as an NFL analyst for Fox after spending several seasons doing studio work for ESPN.

Here’s hoping today’s Eagles game goes better than his first.

During the Eagles’ Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Vilma was crushed on social media after botching the names of several players during the broadcast, most notably referring to Steelers legend Franco Harris as James Franco and Eagles lineman Lane Johnson as Lance. Among his harshest critics was 97.5 The Fanatic host John Kincade, who wrote that, “Jonathan Vilma is making my ears bleed.”

“I haven’t any idea what Jonathan Vilma has tried to say at any point during this game,” wrote Pittsburgh sports talk host Colin Dunlap.

But Vilma has also been praised for his honesty in the booth, and offers a unique perspective as a former defender in a league where most of the analysts tend to be former offense players (and mostly quarterbacks). During that game, he correctly pointed out that Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was being covered by Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry ahead of his fourth touchdown of the day.

“It allows me to really break down situations and what defenders are thinking at the time,” Vilma told The Inquirer last season, noting that on big offensive plays where it’s easy to assume a defensive player made a mistake, “I can offer the thought process of what the coordinator was thinking ... and how defender was trying to play it.”

“I think giving the perspective of the defensive side is a good complement to the offensive side,” Vilma added.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Raiders on Sunday:

Eagles (2-4) at Raiders (4-2): Week 7

When: Sunday, Oct. 24

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Time: 4:05 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Smith and Tolento will host Gameday Central live prior to kickoff at Inquirer.com/GamedayCentral.

Pregame shows on Fox29

Pregame coverage begins on Fox29 at 10 a.m. with Fox29 Gameday, featuring Breland Moore, former Eagles linebacker Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, and Bill Anderson.

Fox NFL Kickoff, the network’s early pregame show, airs at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, and former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. Joining the panel this year is NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who previously worked on ESPN’s pregame show NFL Sunday Countdown.

Fox NFL Sunday airs at 12 p.m., hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Birds Huddle, a new pregame show focused on sports betting and fantasy football. Taryn Hatcher will host the show alongside Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Pregame shows elsewhere

CBS3 airs Odds On (Derrick Gunn, Rob Ellis) at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday Kickoff (Don Bell, Pat Gallen) at 11:30 a.m. and The NFL Today (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson) airs at 12 p.m. On NBC10, Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m. ESPN’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m. NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Bengals at Ravens : 1 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Bears at Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Colts at 49ers: 8:15 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Eagles reading list prior to kickoff

Eagles 2021 NFL schedule

In Week 15, two out of five games chosen by the NFL will be played on Saturday, with the rest played Sunday. Eagles-Washington is one of the five games chosen, and the specific dates and times will be announced by Week 11.