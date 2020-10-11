Like just about everything else these’s days, Vilma’s first year in the booth has been disturbed by the coronavirus. Back in the summer, Vilma was forced to do his tryout calling a game on Zoom, and COVID-19 robbed him of an NFL preseason to practice. He’s also called four games this year alongside three play-by-play announcers due to Kenny Albert’s prior commitment calling the NHL playoffs for NBC. Albert returned last week and will be in the booth alongside Vilma Sunday afternoon.