The Eagles face the New York Giants at the Meadowlands on Sunday, and as unimaginable as it would’ve sounded just a few weeks ago, the Birds will solidly move into playoff contention with a win.

The Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and San Francisco 49ers (5-5) currently hold the second and third NFC wildcard slots heading into Sunday. They also face each other today, meaning one will end the week 5-6. An Eagles win would make the team 6-6, leapfrogging the Birds into a playoff spot with five games remaining and one of the softest schedules in the league.

Seed Team Record No. 1 Arizona Cardinals 9-2 No. 2 Green Bay Packers 8-3 No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-3 No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 7-4 Wild card Los Angeles Rams 7-3 Wild card Minnesota Vikings 5-5 Wild card San Francisco 49ers 5-5 In the hunt Philadelphia Eagles 5-6 Carolina Panthers 5-6 New Orleans Saints 5-6

The change in fortunes for the Birds is thanks to a midseason switch from a pass-first team to a offense that pounds opponents with a fearsome ground attack. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, each by more than 10 points. Over that span the team has run the ball 68% of the time for 870 yards, the most yards in any four-game stretch since 1950. They’ve also rushed for more than 200 yards in consecutive games for the first time since 1978.

“Jalen Hurts’ ability, what he does on the ground, it empowers the entire team,” ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes said on NFL Live Friday, comparing the team’s rushing attack to the Russell Wilson-led 2012 Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win the Super Bowl the following year.

“Watch the linebackers playing the Eagles. In every game, they do not know what to do,” Kimes said. “It is an extremely difficult run game to defend and an extremely fun run game to watch.”

Not only are the Eagles solidly in the wildcard hunt, they’re also still alive in the NFC East, thanks to the fading Dallas Cowboys, who have lost three of their last four games and suffered a string of injuries. The Birds are only two games out of first place in the division heading into Sunday, though the Cowboys also have an easy schedule to end the season. (They do have to face the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2.)

Team Record Pct. Home Away Srk Dallas Cowboys 7-4 .636 4-2 3-2 L2 Philadelphia Eagles 5-6 .455 1-4 4-2 W2 Washington Football Team 4-6 .400 2-3 2-3 W2 New York Giants 3-7 .300 2-3 1-4 L1

According to the New York Times simulator, the Eagles enter Sunday with a 38% chance to make it to the playoffs. A win against the Giants would bump that up over 50%. FiveThirtyEight has the Eagles odds of making the playoffs at 43%, increasing to 59% with a win Sunday.

It was just a few weeks ago that angry Birds fans threw flowers at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Who’s laughing at his “flower power” metaphor now?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Sunday’s Eagles-Giants game:

Eagles (5-6) at Giants (3-7): NFL Week 12

When: Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Smith and Tolentino will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff on Inquirer.com.

Pregame shows on Fox29

Pregame coverage begins on Fox29 at 10 a.m. with Fox29 Gameday, featuring Breland Moore, former Eagles linebacker Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, and Bill Anderson.

Fox NFL Kickoff, the network’s early pregame show, airs at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Charles Woodson, and former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.

Fox NFL Sunday airs at noon, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Birds Huddle, hosted by Taryn Hatcher alongside Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Pregame shows elsewhere

CBS3 airs Odds On (Derrick Gunn, Rob Ellis) at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday Kickoff (Don Bell, Pat Gallen) at 11:30 a.m., and The NFL Today ( James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson ) airs at noon.

NBC10 ′s Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m.

ESPN ’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m.

NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5): 4:05 p.m., CBS 3 (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Rams (7-3) at Packers (8-3): 4:25 p.m., Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Browns (6-5) at Ravens (7-3): 8:25 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

