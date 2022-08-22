Will Jalen Hurts evolve into an elite quarterback? Will Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to a division title? With a roster like this, anything short of a home playoff victory this season will be a disappointment, and it’ll all be Jalen Hurts’ fault.

I’m generalizing, of course, but in the world of Philly sports talk, it feels like the slow news month of August has been dominated by round-the-clock discussion of the Eagles young quarterback and how he’ll fare entering his sophomore season with the Birds.

By all accounts, Hurts has had a terrific training camp. He followed up a flawless performance in the Eagles first preseason game with a strong performance in the team’s joint practice sessions against the Cleveland Browns. He’ll have another chance to show off this week, when the Eagles take on the Miami Dolphins in more joint practice sessions.

“I just continue to see him progress every day,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Hurts. “I thought he did a really nice job. He had a good practice. He’s been sharp all camp.”

I guess you can’t blame sports talkers for focusing on Hurts. The Phillies just finished a disappointing series against the Mets, the Sixers are still a couple months away from taking the court, and the Flyers are... well, the Flyers. The Union are in first place, but outside of Sean Brace and Fox Sports’ The Gambler, no one ever mentions the word soccer on the radio in Philadelphia.

Plus, Philadelphia is first and foremost a football town, and fans remain obsessed with everything Eagles. It’s just all become a bit one-note on the radio. I guess that’s what podcasts are for, at least until September.