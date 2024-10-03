Grading the Eagles: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the D-line need improvement

If it seems absurd to issue grades for an NFL team just four games into its season, understand that the Eagles’ season already has descended into absurdity. Issued an early bye by benevolent fate, they won’t play again for 10 days, and so have that span in which to improve a report card marred by misplays on the field, malpractice on the sidelines, and malfeasance on social media

GM Howie Roseman: C

Really, this is incomplete, but that’s a cop-out we won’t use this time. He deserves credit for signing running back Saquon Barkley, grabbing rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, restocking the Eagles’ offensive line, and maybe signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which hasn’t been a disaster. But Roseman planned to mold $51 million free agent Bryce Huff from an edge rusher into an every-down defensive end, which has backfired, since Huff, paralyzed by the demands of his new role, can’t even get to the quarterback anymore. Worse, free-agent linebacker Devin White can’t even get on the field, but we know his thumbs work well; while inactive and absent from a loss at Tampa Bay, he retweeted a strip sack of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Roseman also failed to find a competent third receiver, a glaring error Sunday when A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith missed the game with injuries.

Head coach Nick Sirianni: D

Where to begin?

Hurts, the $255 million centerpiece of what Roseman called the “quarterback factory,” remains a turnover factory; his 27 giveaways since the starter of the 2023 season lead the NFL. Kellen Moore is the new offensive coordinator and play-caller, but Sirianni is the final word on fourth-down decisions, many of which have been ridiculous. In Tampa, with Tom Brady calling the game for Fox, the defense played soft, and Baker Mayfield looked like Tom Brady — a coordinator issue, yes, but Sirianni’s supposed to have a hand in the D these days.

That said, the team is 2-2 and playing in a division in which the Cowboys are disintegrating, the Commanders are being led by a rookie QB, and the Giants still have Daniel Jones. The Eagles should still win the NFC East.

But for now ... dumb penalties. Shoddy conditioning. Two — two — instances Sunday in which the Eagles caused their punt returner to get hit. This explains how the Birds are 3-8 in their last 11 games, including playoffs.

It also explains why cornerbacks Darius Slay, a team captain, and Isaiah Rodgers, who spent 2023 suspended for gambling, felt entitled to chastise critics on social media after Sunday’s 33-16 choke.

Before the Eagles got on the bus in Tampa, Slay tweeted a list of his accomplishments.

Rodgers tweeted that he’d like to come to fans’ jobs and watch them bumble like the Birds.

That energy would be better spent playing better football.

OC Kellen Moore: C-minus

Moore understands that the Eagles’ most dangerous weapon is Barkley, and he is using him accordingly. Hurts has been pretty good against the blitz, the offensive line is humming, and tight end Dallas Goedert is on his way to the Pro Bowl. However, Hurts still holds on to the ball too long, runs too much, and tries to make too many explosive plays when a simpler play is available. Moore was hired to keep Hurts from further devolving into Carson Wentz. It’s a work in progress.

DC Vic Fangio: C-minus

Yes, the defense has issues. Yes, the corners should have played tighter coverage at the line of scrimmage against the Bucs. Yes, the Birds missed 15 tackles Sunday.

But consider that Fangio is starting a rookie corner in Mitchell and trying to use another in Cooper DeJean. Consider that Roseman, not Fangio, signed Huff and traded sack-happy Haason Reddick. Consider that White, the projected starting middle linebacker who faded in Tampa last season, has been a bust in Philly, too.

Fangio probably deserves some blame for the disappointments of Huff and White, but then he also should be applauded for making the defensive backfield usable so quickly and somehow getting four great games out of 36-year-old end Brandon Graham.

Quarterback: D-minus

We’re grading on a curve here: the curve of 2022, when Hurts was a top-five quarterback and outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts hasn’t been a top-15 quarterback since. Between the horrid ball security, the reluctance to pass to open outlet receivers, and the refusal to recognize that he’s not faster than the players assigned to spy him, Hurts has been the No. 1 reason why the Eagles have underachieved.

This dates back to him signing a quarter-billion-dollar contract extension. He wouldn’t be the first QB to struggle under the weight of instant generational wealth, and he won’t be the last.

Running back: A-plus

Barkley is immensely talented, consummately professional, and, if this small sample is any indication, he’s the best back in Eagles history. He has one misstep: a dropped pass on an unwise third-down play call. I’ll give him that break.

Tight end: A

Goedert leads NFL tight ends with 24 catches, 301 yards, and 167 yards after the catch. He is elite, and he’s finally getting the chance to show it.

Offensive line: A

Injury and retirement have led the Eagles to use four linemen in different spots than last year’s regular lineup, but Hurts still has the third-best time to throw, and Barkley is third in total yards (435) and second among workhorses in yards per carry (6.0).

Jeff Stoutland, you magnificent mentor.

Defensive line: D

At tackle, second-year pass rusher Jalen Carter and third-year run stopper Jordan Davis have flashed brilliance, but second-year end Nolan Smith has been a liability; the Georgia Bulldogs have been less bulldog than mutt so far. When projected backup Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, and retirement-tour Graham are your standouts, you’ve got issues.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni needs Eagles defense to bail him out. Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter can’t do it.

Linebackers: C-minus

This includes the inability of White to participate, and factors in the struggles of his replacement, Nakobe Dean. It would be a “D” grade if not for the outstanding play of fifth-year free agent Zack Baun, who is excelling in his first chance at full-time play.

Defensive backs: C

They’re average.

Just like the team as a whole: 2-2 is the definition of average.