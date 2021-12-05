For the second straight week, the Eagles will play in MetLife Stadium in the swamps of northern New Jersey, this time against the lowly New York Jets.

On paper, things look decent enough for the Eagles to notch a win. Not only has New York’s defense allowed the most points and most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, the Eagles have never lost a game to a Jets in franchise history — dating back to their first game in 1973, the Birds are 11-0. But according to Hall of Famer James Lofton, who will be calling Sunday’s game on CBS, the Jets are a better team than their record indicates.

“The defensive line for the Jets played really well last week against the Houston Texans. They just dismantled the Texans up front,” Lofton told The Inquirer. “Eagles fans will be squawking about [safety] Ashtyn Davis. He comes in like a heat-seeking missile, and it’s real close to a late hit every time he hits somebody.”

» READ MORE: Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Jets game in Week 13

All eyes Sunday will be on Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who dropped two passes in the final minutes of the team’s loss to the Giants last week. Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, speaking on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, said Reagor might benefit from being given a week off, something Pederson said worked out well with another Eagles receiver who found himself under fire — Nelson Agholor.

[Agholor] was getting beat up in the media. He was getting booed out of the stadium every time he walked out, and it was unfair to the player and it really felt at that time with Nelson, I thought the best thing for him was to take a week or two. So we said, ‘Let’s take one week... you’re not going to play, I want you to just work on the scout team this week, I want you to take every rep there, I want you to feel comfortable. Just be relaxed, just kind-of open yourself up to the game just a little bit, free your mind, free your body and soul, and let’s just see what happens. It really impacted his life... Even at the end of the season I can remember how appreciative he was at that moment... It made a big impact in his life and you can see where he’s at now, the career he’s had and is still having, and Jalen, he might be in that same situation right now.

As Reuben Frank pointed out at NBC Sports Philadelphia, Agholor averaged 23.8 yards per game before he got benched in 2016 and 41.0 since. So far this season, Reagor is averaging 25.2 yards per game, so maybe Pederson has a point.

“Jalen’s got a lot of talent. There is a lot of talent and a lot speed in his body,” Pederson said. “Some guys develop a little bit faster in this league, and Jalen’s a guy that you’ve got to continue to work with and get him on the right track. You have to find what he is good at, exploit that and get him those touches when you can.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Sunday’s Eagles-Jets game:

Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8): NFL Week 13

When: Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: CBS3 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Clay Martin

NFC playoff picture heading into Week 13

Despite last week’s loss to the lowly New York Giants, the Eagles playoff hopes are still very much alive. The Birds enter play Sunday a half game behind Washington in both the division and the final wildcard spot, and the two teams will face each other twice over the next few weeks.

Here’s what the NFC playoff picture looks like heading into Week 13. The word ridiculous comes to mind:

Seed Team Record No. 1 Arizona Cardinals 9-2 No. 2 Green Bay Packers 9-3 No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-3 No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 8-4 Wildcard Los Angeles Rams 7-4 Wildcard San Francisco 49ers 6-5 Wildcard Washington Football Team 5-6 In the hunt Minnesota Vikings 5-6 Atlanta Falcons 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles 5-7 Carolina Panthers 5-7 New Orleans Saints 5-7

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Smith and Tolentino will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff on Inquirer.com.

Pregame shows on CBS3

Coverage on CBS3 begins with Odds On at 8:30 a.m., a sports betting-themed show hosted by Derrick Gunn and 94.1 WIP’s Rob Ellis. That’s followed by Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m., hosted by Don Bell and Pat Gallen.

The NFL Today airs at noon, hosted by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Nate Burleson.

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Birds Huddle, hosted by Taryn Hatcher alongside Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Pregame shows elsewhere

Fox29 airs Fox20 Gameday (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson) at 10 a.m., followed by Fox NFL Kickoff (Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson) at 11 a.m. Fox NFL Sunday (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) airs at noon.

NBC10 ′s Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m.

ESPN ’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m.

NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Washington at Raiders: 4:05 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

Ravens at Steelers: 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Broncos at Chiefs: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Eagles reading list prior to kickoff