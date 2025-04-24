Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles mock draft roundup: Birds expected to address the trenches in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft

The mock drafts surrounding the Eagles seem to have a common theme.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen has been projected to land in Philadelphia.
Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen has been projected to land in Philadelphia.

The Eagles won football’s ultimate prize, the Lombardi Trophy, in Super Bowl LIX in February. That means the Birds will be sitting around for a while on Thursday before making their first selection in the NFL draft.

With so many teams slated to pick before the Birds are on the clock, the Eagles’ first round selection could go any number of ways. After rounding up a few mock drafts, you can see how uncertain everyone is, although there’s a bit more consensus than last time.

When do the Eagles pick?

The Eagles will make their first selection of the 2025 NFL draft at pick No. 32, the final pick in the first round. Unless, of course, GM Howie Roseman trades up or down, both scenarios that emerged in mock drafts.

Which player are they most likely to take?

In our last mock draft roundup, no two mock drafts had the Eagles taking the same player. Since then, more consensus has formed, with multiple draft experts predicting the Eagles to take Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen. That said, it wasn’t the majority.

» READ MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Rating 16 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

What position will they target?

There’s a lot of options. The Eagles have needs at pass rusher, safety, and long-term on the offensive line.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 25, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26.

Where can I find out more?

Get full coverage of the NFL draft on our draft page.