Eagles mock draft roundup: Birds expected to address the trenches in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft

The Eagles won football’s ultimate prize, the Lombardi Trophy, in Super Bowl LIX in February. That means the Birds will be sitting around for a while on Thursday before making their first selection in the NFL draft. With so many teams slated to pick before the Birds are on the clock, the Eagles’ first round selection could go any number of ways. After rounding up a few mock drafts, you can see how uncertain everyone is, although there’s a bit more consensus than last time. When do the Eagles pick? The Eagles will make their first selection of the 2025 NFL draft at pick No. 32, the final pick in the first round. Unless, of course, GM Howie Roseman trades up or down, both scenarios that emerged in mock drafts. Which player are they most likely to take? In our last mock draft roundup, no two mock drafts had the Eagles taking the same player. Since then, more consensus has formed, with multiple draft experts predicting the Eagles to take Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen. That said, it wasn’t the majority. Advertisement » READ MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Rating 16 potential first-round targets for the Eagles What position will they target? There’s a lot of options. The Eagles have needs at pass rusher, safety, and long-term on the offensive line. When is the NFL draft? The NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 25, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26. Where can I find out more? Get full coverage of the NFL draft on our draft page.

Unlike our last mock draft roundup, consensus is starting to form around who the Eagles might select with the No. 32 pick — Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen was selected four times. That said, in one of those mock drafts, the Eagles traded up to secure Nolen, and in multiple other mocks we didn’t include, the Eagles traded out of the first round entirely, and there’s still five other players that predictors think might pique Howie Roseman’s interest. Here’s the latest on what some draft experts, including ours here at The Inquirer, think the Eagles might do when the first round arrives on Thursday … Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss Our take: Nolen would give the Eagles a slashing interior rusher with plenty of upside to pair with Jalen Carter. He’s got some versatility to play from multiple alignments and has the tools to wreak havoc against one-on-one blocks in the way that Williams did for the team last year. I actually don’t think defensive tackle is a pressing need for the team in the short term because of how encouraging Moro Ojomo’s play was late last season, but I think Nolen would give the Eagles a chance at having two premier interior rushers in the long term. — EJ Smith Their take: A big key to the Eagles’ success is investing in the trenches. They’ve selected a lineman in the first round nine times since Howie Roseman took over as general manager in 2010. And they need to beef up their defensive tackle rotation after losing Super Bowl standout Milton Williams in free agency. Nolen would bolster a group headlined by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. — Tim McManus, ESPN Their take: The Eagles must replenish some lost depth up front, and Nolen could be perfect in their DL wave. He’s a flash player who hasn’t put it all together yet, but the ceiling is very high. — Eric Edholm, NFL.com Their take: Once again, the Eagles can wait in the background while the best players on their board fall to them. Nolen is an explosive pass rusher who could step right into the void left by Milton Williams and Brandon Graham. Nolen is a true pressure generator who can easily penetrate the first level and disrupt the timing of opposing offenses. His 6.5 sacks in 2024 tied for the third most in the FBS among defensive tackles. He would add another disruptor to a defensive line that was the catalyst for Philly’s Super Bowl win. — Jordan Reid, ESPN Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College Our take: If the Eagles are looking to continue adding smaller, athletic edge rushers well-suited for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, Ezeiruaku could be a seamless fit. … He predictably struggled at times in the more physical elements of the position during his college career and might be limited to filling a designated pass-rusher role early in his career as a result. Still, he’s an intriguing prospect because of his length, pass-rush polish, and athleticism. — EJ Smith Their take: Pass rush for a team that’s never going to turn it down. Ezeiruaku has nailed the draft process with an impressive workout season to go with a productive final season at Boston College. Ezeiruaku would be a nice addition after the loss of Josh Sweat and the potential whiff of Bryce Huff. — Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports Their take: Ezeiruaku is No. 22 in my final top 100, but he falls to the Super Bowl champs here. With his length, bend, and proven ability to reach the quarterback, he would check several boxes for the Eagles at the position. — Dane Brugler, The Athletic Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina Our take: South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori made an argument for one of the best workouts we’ve seen at the combine. He posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 43-inch vertical leap, and an 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. — Devin Jackson Their take: The Eagles do what they’ve never done in the Super Bowl era: spend a first-round pick on a safety. Emmanwori was simply the best player available, and it helps that he fulfills a position of need. — Brooks Kubena, The Athletic Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State Our take: The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is a former five-star recruit who started 31 games at left guard and nine at left tackle for the Buckeyes. In those games, Jackson showcased a combination of power, length, and explosiveness that define his upside to become an impact player. — EJ Smith Their take: The Eagles keep adding to their already dominant offensive line group. Jackson is a versatile, light-footed blocker with experience at both guard and tackle. He should start at guard but offers the flexibility to fill in at either tackle spot should injuries arise. — Danny Kelly, The Ringer Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State Our take: The rugged lineman has quality hand pop upon initial contact, plays with good pad level, and has the lower-body power to move defenders in the running game as a combo and solo blocker. With 32-inch arms, Zabel projects best inside, and he played all five offensive line spots at the Senior Bowl. — Devin Jackson Their take: Philly drafted Jason Kelce’s replacement a year early, and now the Eagles need a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle. Even if Zabel doesn’t become a tackle at the NFL level, there’s little question that the Eagles and offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland can find a role for him. The Eagles also need a tight end replacement for Dallas Goedert, but in such a deep draft, it makes sense for them to wait to address that until day two. — Danny Heifetz, The Ringer Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Our take: The Eagles have become the Philly Dawgs, and Starks would be the latest addition to that trend. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder finished his career with six interceptions and 17 passes defended and is a three-level playmaker, providing run support and playing as a single-high safety in Georgia’s secondary. … After trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, the Eagles don’t have a proven safety opposite Reed Blankenship. — Devin Jackson Their take: I don’t think the Eagles are unhappy with what they currently have at safety, but this is an organization that’s proven it isn’t afraid to add more talent to any position group on the roster. Starks is a best player available pick at this spot who could be used in a number of different roles in the Eagles defense. — Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports