As for the local team’s plan to fix a defensive backfield that allowed the second-most 40-plus-yard completions in the NFL last season, the cornerback and safety shelves in the free-agency market are starting to look like your grocery store’s toilet paper aisle. There might be an unheralded player somewhere they can sign who will turn out to be really good, but corner Chris Harris from Denver seems to be the biggest-splash free agent left, and he seems an unlikely target for a team trying to get younger -- Harris turns 31 in June.