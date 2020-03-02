As far as the other international games go, the Atlanta Falcons will be hosting a game in London next season (likely against the Denver Broncos), while the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting two at London’s Wembley Stadium on back-to-back Sundays. The Miami Dolphins will also be hosting a home game in London, according to the Palm Beach Post. Last year, the NFL had four games in London (two at Wembley and two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and one in Mexico City. The NFL requires teams that want to bid on hosting a Super Bowl to host a home game abroad as part of its International Series.