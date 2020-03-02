We’ll have to wait more than a month before the full NFL schedule is released, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about what the Eagles schedule could look like during the 2020 season.
The most recent bit of informed conjecture comes from NBC Sports’ Peter King, who wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column that the NFL is considering using a Thursday night Week 2 game, on Sept. 17, to promote its Centennial Class weekend. Ten former greats (including Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael) are set to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in a ceremony that weekend.
Here’s what King wrote:
As of now, this is all speculation, according to league and network sources not able to speak publicly. But the most interesting wrinkle is the notion that CBS — and not Fox — could broadcast that Thursday night game. Typically, the NFL opens the season on Thursday night on NBC, then airs its Week 2 and Week 3 Thursday games on the NFL Network (Fox then airs the rest of the Thursday night schedule). So airing the game on CBS — where Jim Nantz and $17 million dollar man Tony Romo would presumably be in the booth — would garner a larger audience.
The Eagles also have a chance of playing a road game in Mexico City, now that the NFL has announced the Arizona Cardinals will play a home game at Azteca Stadium (known locally as Estadio Azteca). The date and time of the game have yet to be announced. It’ll be the fifth-straight season for an NFL game in Mexico City, and the 13th overall, dating back to 2005.
The Eagles are one of eight teams the Cardinals will host next season. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported Friday that two other teams scheduled to play at Arizona — the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins — won’t be the Cardinals opponent in Mexico City. That would leave the Eagles with about a 17 percent chance of playing in Mexico City next season (the Redskins, Bills, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks also play on the road against the Cardinals).
As far as the other international games go, the Atlanta Falcons will be hosting a game in London next season (likely against the Denver Broncos), while the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting two at London’s Wembley Stadium on back-to-back Sundays. The Miami Dolphins will also be hosting a home game in London, according to the Palm Beach Post. Last year, the NFL had four games in London (two at Wembley and two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and one in Mexico City. The NFL requires teams that want to bid on hosting a Super Bowl to host a home game abroad as part of its International Series.
The NFL schedule is typically released in mid-April, ahead of the NFL draft. Last year, the Eagles landed five primetime games and one Thursday night game.
All we know for certain at this point are the Eagles’ 2020 opponents. The Birds will face all the NFC West and AFC North teams. They’ll also play the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field and the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. The breakdown is:
- Eagles 2020 home games: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, and Saints.
- Eagles 2020 road games: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Cardinals, Steelers, Browns, and Packers.