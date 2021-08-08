With a little more than a month remaining until the Eagles kick off their 2021 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons, the team will hold the first of two open practices during training camp at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night.

Once again, the Eagles are charging $10 a ticket to attend the open practice, with proceeds going to autism research. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster, and fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc on Sunday. The team will hold a second public practice at the Linc on Aug. 22.

All eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who enters the season as the Birds’ starting quarterback after Carson Wentz (who is expected to miss five to 12 weeks due to a foot injury) was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. It’ll also be the first chance fans get to see first-time head coach Nick Sirianni, who has proven to be an animated replacement for Doug Pederson, in person.

Unfortunately, 2021 first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith remains sidelined with a sprained MCL, which is expected to keep him out the bulk of the preseason.

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s open practice:

Eagles open practice 2021

When: Sunday

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. Practice is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 per ticket (available on Ticketmaster and at the Linc)

Parking: Free

Radio: 94.1 WIP

In addition to the Eagles’ practice, the open event will also feature activities throughout the stadium, including drumline and prep band performances, animal shows with the Elmwood Park Zoo, and alumni autograph sessions.

Media coverage

As with every training camp session, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Paul Domowitch, and Josh Tolentino will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice highlights.

94.1 WIP will air live coverage of the open practice, with Jon Johnson, Eliot Shorr-Parks, and Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes broadcasting live from the Linc.

One thing you won’t see this year is live coverage of the practice on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The network tried to broadcast live from the Eagles’ only open practice in 2019, but drew widespread criticism for not actually showing much of the action on the field.

Instead, NBC Sports Philadelphia has been airing footage from training camp on Eagles Practice All Access, hosted by former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks. The final episode airs on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ on Sunday at 4 p.m., and the network will air a full recap of Sunday’s open practice in Monday’s SportsNet Central.

Coverage of Eagles training camp

Schedule for the rest of Eagles training camp

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m.: Preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17

Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Roster cutdown to 85 players

Thursday, Aug. 19

7:30 p.m.: Second preseason game against the Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Sunday, Aug. 22

7 p.m.: Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (tickets are $10 and available here, with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation).

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Joint practice with the New York Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Joint practice with the New York Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Roster cutdown to 80 players

Friday Aug. 27

7:30 p.m.: Preseason finale vs. the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Final roster cutdown to 53 players

Sunday, Sept. 12