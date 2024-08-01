Eagles open practice 2024: Start time, parking, live coverage at Lincoln Financial Field

All eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and new running back Saquon Barkley Thursday as they take the field during the team’s only open practice this offseason at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts has looked more nimble during training camp running a new offensive scheme, according to my colleague Jeff McLane. The offense should enter the season fully loaded with playmakers, including Barkley, whose departure from the Giants was the talk of the offseason, thanks to footage from HBO’s Hard Knocks.

“I’m looking forward to the future,” Barkley told reporters last month. “I’ve got three years here, and hopefully I can go out and prove to this organization and this fan base that I am a special player and I can make a lot of plays and I can help us win games and get to the thing that we all want to get to, and that’s a Super Bowl.”

Judging by head coach’s Nick Sirianni’s reserved approach to playing starters during the preseason, Thursday’s practice will likely be one of the few chances fans will have to see Hurts, Barkley and most of the team’s starters in action before the Eagles’ Week 1 debut against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil next month.

For the second-straight year, the team is only holding one practice open to fans. The Eagles are charging $10 a ticket, with proceeds going to autism research. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster, and fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc. Parking is free, and the practice is expected to last about two hours.

The Eagles have held open practices at the Linc each year since 2013, when the team moved camp from Lehigh University in Bethlehem to Philadelphia. Doug Pederson opted to keep the camp in Philadelphia when he became head coach, and Nick Sirianni hasn’t made any changes. While fans could watch the team most days at Lehigh, the practices at the Linc have drawn larger crowds than the out-of-town sessions.

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s open practice:

Eagles open practice 2024

When: Thursday, Aug. 1 Where: Lincoln Financial Field Time: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Practice is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $10 per ticket (available on Ticketmaster and at the Linc) Parking: Free (K Lot opens at 3:30 p.m.) Radio: 94.1 WIP

In addition to the Eagles’ practice, the open event will also feature activities throughout the stadium, including photos with Swoop, drum line and prep band performances, free face painting, interactive photo stations and alumni autograph sessions.

Due to excessive heat, the Eagles said guests will be permitted to bring one unopened single-use bottle of water that is 20 ounces or fewer. Bags must be clear.

Media coverage

As with every training camp session, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering all the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Sports Daily newsletter also includes practice highlights.

Coverage of the open practice will air on 94.1 WIP, with Jack Fritz and Eliot Shorr-Parks broadcasting live from the Linc from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One thing you won’t see is live coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The network tried to broadcast live from the Eagles’ only open practice in 2019, but drew widespread criticism for not actually showing much of the action on the field.

Instead, NBC Sports Philadelphia will stream a live Q&A featuring Barrett Brooks, Ruben Frank, and Dave Zangaro on their website and digital platforms beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Coverage of Eagles training camp

Schedule for the rest of Eagles training camp and first regular season game