When those opening three possessions finished, the Eagles had a 10-0 lead. On defense, they were frustrating Tom Brady by stifling the Patriots’ running game and then bringing pressure to hurry his throws. On offense, Doug Pederson was going with a balanced attack despite the absence of Jordan Howard, and Carson Wentz led the team to its double-digit lead with a 16-play, 95-yard drive that ate up much of the first quarter and went nearly three minutes into the second quarter.