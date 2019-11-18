Good morning, Eagles fans, and happy Monday. Hope the hangover from the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots has subsided. The Eagles now drop to 5-5, while the 9-1 Patriots’ sole blemish remains a pre-bye-week loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Super Bowl LII rematch started with a 10-0 Eagles lead and ended with spectators booing a Birds team that just couldn’t hang on. The game was an aesthetically unappealing one for both teams, neither of which could get anything going on offense. The Eagles’ passing game was awful. The offensive line did a poor job protecting Carson Wentz after right tackle Lane Johnson was sidelined with a head injury. The running game has seen much better days. So yeah, not a lot to be optimistic about on the offensive side of the ball. But the defense showed up to play, and kept pressure on Tom Brady. The defense will be tested next week when it faces off against the 8-2 Seattle Seahawks. We’ll get to that more in a minute.