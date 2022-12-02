The Eagles ruled out Robert Quinn and C.J. Gardner-Johnson headed into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Gardner-Johnson’s absence was expected; the safety suffered a lacerated kidney and is expected to miss a few weeks as a result. Quinn was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday, though.

The veteran edge rusher practiced Wednesday and Thursday before popping up on the report Friday with a knee injury that held him out of the final session of the week. Quinn, 32, joined the Eagles in an Oct. 26 trade that sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the former All-Pro. Even though Quinn had 18½ sacks last season, he hasn’t played much for the Eagles. Through five games, he’s played just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps and hasn’t gotten a sack.

“You just have to know your role,” Quinn told the Inquirer last week. “Coming from a starter to playing this role, it took a while to adjust, to embrace it. But after a while, guys balling out, we’re winning, I’m going to do my part. Like I said when I got here, they were winning before I got here, I just want to do my part to continue on with what they’ve built up. Ten plays or 50, as long as we win, you can make do with it.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-Titans predictions: Our beat writers make their picks for Week 13

The Eagles have two injury decisions looming even after Friday’s injury report. Gardner-Johnson is a candidate to go on injured reserve because of the nature of his injury, but the team has held off on making that decision. Coach Nick Sirianni said the team was still waiting on additional information on Gardner-Johnson before deciding if he needs to miss the four games that placing him on IR would require. If he is placed on IR, he would be eligible to return in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

The other decision involves rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who could be ready to come off IR after missing the last month with a high ankle sprain. Davis returned to practice earlier this week and seemed to be trending in the right direction. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. Saturday to make their decision regarding the first-round pick.

“He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni said. “Obviously don’t have to make a decision yet. ... But he’s looking good. He’s looking good and we’re hopeful.”

Davis said he lost about 20 pounds during his recovery time through conditioning and dieting. Talking to reporters Thursday, he said he was feeling good testing the limits of the injured ankle.

“I’m pushing it,” Davis said. “I’m going to crank this thing to full tilt, as far as I can go. I want to [play], I’d love to, but they have to make a decision that’s best for the team.”

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown reflects on trade, looks forward to playing the Titans