The Eagles have also made several appearances on Sunday Night Football over the years, and as a result, a small but vocal part of the fan base has strong opinions about Collinsworth. Much of the anger originates from Super Bowl LI, when Collinsworth garnered some heat (and some light trolling by former Eagles defender Chris Long) by incorrectly predicting two Eagles touchdown catches would be overturned. There was a petition signed by more than 150,000 people demanding Collinsworth be removed from calling future Eagles games due to his “constant fawning over Tom Brady and the Patriots,” and Birds fans chanted, “Shut up Chris Collinsworth!” during a replay of the game shown on the Jumbotrons along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the team’s Super Bowl parade.