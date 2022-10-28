The Eagles’ active roster will be about as close to full strength as a team can hope for going into Week 8.

Leading into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to be available. Brandon Graham was the lone player limited during Friday’s practice session, but the defensive end said his bruised hamstring wouldn’t hold him out. The 33-year-old, who suffered the injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, wasn’t given an injury status.

Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson started the week in the concussion protocol but seemed adamant about returning in time for the home game against Pittsburgh. He returned to practice Thursday and cleared concussion protocol going into the weekend. Like Graham, Johnson suffered his injury against Dallas in Week 6. The 32-year-old left the game just before halftime.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni suggested that newly acquired edge rusher Robert Quinn would also be available to play after joining the team on Thursday. The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the veteran on Wednesday, but Sirianni said he should be up to speed with the Eagles’ defense enough by Sunday to get some snaps.

“He’s a smart guy that’s been in a lot of different systems,” Sirianni said Friday. “Our coaches are working hard, and we’re hopeful he’s playing on Sunday. His addition adds another good player to the system, amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer. Then you add another guy, and that’s just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which to me is one of the most important positions in football.”

Quinn, who was initially signed through the 2024 season, is now set to become a free agent at season’s end after the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to eliminate the final two years of the contract, according to a Friday report from NFL Network.

For the Steelers, starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi missed practice all week with a knee injury and will be sidelined. Reserve cornerback Levi Wallace is also listed as “out” on the Steelers’ injury report.

Perhaps most importantly, the Steelers had a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday. Kicker Chris Boswell is listed as questionable with a groin injury. Pittsburgh doesn’t have another kicker on the practice squad, which might suggest the team will have to sign one on short notice if Boswell can’t go.

There’s also a chance the Eagles could see Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt on Sunday. Watt has missed the last six games with a torn pectoral muscle and a knee injury that required surgery. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Watt’s return was “highly unlikely” earlier in the week, but the 28-year-old said he’s hopeful to return after participating in practice all week.

Watt is currently on injured reserve, which means the Steelers don’t have to list practice designations for him. They have until 4 p.m. Saturday to add him back to the 53-man roster in time for the game.