Why the Eagles were my preseason pick to reach the Super Bowl

Before this season, The Inquirer’s reporters and columnists were tasked with making predictions about how things might go for the Eagles. Part of the exercise included selecting division winners, wild-card teams, conference champions, and a Super Bowl champion. Some of my picks were awful. Others were OK.

Not many fans and pundits predicted the Eagles would make it to the Super Bowl. I did.

For transparency, here was my full slate of predictions:

NFC East: Eagles NFC North: Green Bay Packers NFC South: New Orleans Saints NFC West: Los Angeles Rams AFC East: Buffalo Bills AFC North: Baltimore Ravens AFC South: Indianapolis Colts AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs NFC wild cards: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers AFC wild cards: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins NFC champion: Eagles AFC champion: Bills Super Bowl champion: Bills

Advertisement

My biggest whiffs were the Packers, Rams, Saints, and Colts picks. Some wild-card and division winners also ended up being swapped. Additionally, the Bills were eliminated in the divisional round by the Bengals.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. 49ers: Players to watch, keys to victory and story lines to know for both teams

However, I did pick the Eagles to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl. They have an opportunity to make that a reality very soon; the Eagles (14-3) are scheduled to host the 49ers (13-4) in the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. While a majority of experts — both internally and nationally — thought the Eagles would make the playoffs for a second consecutive season, few had them advancing this far under second-year coach Nick Sirianni.

One might be wondering ‘Why did he pick the Eagles to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl?’ Here are the top reasons why I thought the Eagles might be dancing on their own this late in the season.

Jalen Hurts’ improvement

There were numerous questions surrounding Jalen Hurts at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The starting quarterback struggled mightily in the NFC wild-card loss to the Buccaneers. His biggest weaknesses at the time – rolling to his left, dissecting through his progressions, and throwing across the middle parts of the field – all were exposed in his first career playoff game.

As Hurts walked off the field at Raymond James Stadium, he was left with a bitter taste in his mouth. Moments after the loss, Hurts hobbled into his final postgame press conference while sporting a walking boot. It was later revealed that Hurts had played through torn ligaments in his left ankle, an injury that required offseason surgery.

Once his ankle fully healed, Hurts packed his bags, headed west, and temporarily set up shop in Southern California. It was there where Hurts diligently trained under the guidance of several renowned passing gurus. He noticeably cleaned up his throwing mechanics with an emphasis on tightening up his drop back and release. Supported by several offseason additions (see below), Hurts arrived for the start of training camp with a new sense of swagger as he entered his second season as a starter. Throughout the summer, Hurts showed numerous flashes – whether it was a deep completion to a receiver or an explosive gain by the way of a designed quarterback rush – that he offered a unique dynamic as a dual-threat quarterback.

But how would Hurts respond once the games and results actually mattered? The 24-year-old was up for the challenge. He emerged as a finalist for NFL MVP, while recording a franchise-record 35 total touchdowns and rallying the Eagles to a team-best 14 regular-season victories. Hurts is eligible to sign a contract extension at the conclusion of the season, and the Eagles will likely make signing Hurts one of their top priorities.

Bolstering the roster

Howie Roseman crushed the offseason. Nearly every move signaled the general manager’s willingness to construct a roster capable of competing at the moment while also keeping the future in mind. It’s wild to think the Eagles are on the verge of reaching the Super Bowl, while also possessing the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Roseman’s additions came in waves. Arriving first was pass rusher Haason Reddick, who set a new career-high with 16 sacks. Aside from the under-the-radar signing of linebacker Kyzir White, the Eagles experienced a lull during the middle of free agency. Then came the acquisition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown at the draft. The Eagles subsequently signed Brown to an extension worth $100 million, and the wideout went out and set a new franchise record in receiving yards with 1,496. Brown’s chemistry with Hurts is evident nearly every time the offense touches the field. Brown has aided his quarterback with his in-breaking routes and big-play ability. He combined with wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert have formed a top pass-catching trio.

» READ MORE: James Bradberry has his ‘vindication’ as the Eagles’ crafty All-Pro corner after the Giants cut him

The final splashes came via defensive backs James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Bradberry was a cap casualty from the Giants, and the Eagles pounced on his sudden availability. The 29-year-old cornerback enjoyed the best year of his career while being named a second-team All-Pro. Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired in a trade with New Orleans, finished tied for most interceptions in the NFL (six) despite him missing five games late in the season.

Given Hurts’ looming negotiations, the roster will look much different in a few months. The Eagles also have 11 pending free agents who are either starters or significant contributors. All these factors present another tall challenge for Roseman and the front office. But in this exact moment, the Eagles are built to win it all.

Crushing the trenches

The Eagles’ long-standing philosophy when constructing their roster has been to fortify the offensive and defensive lines, and build up from there. The team boasts one of the best offensive lines in football: left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, and right tackle Lane Johnson. The group’s collective dominance is evident. All five of the team’s starting offensive linemen are either Pro Bowlers or Pro Bowl alternates.

» READ MORE: Eagles linemen share their best Jason Kelce stories, from schooling rookies to losing his trunks in Lake Lanier

Defensively, the Eagles applied constant pressure against opposing quarterbacks. The havoc came from all angles, too. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (11 sacks) was a force in the middle, while Josh Sweat (11), Brandon Graham (11), and Reddick (16) joined Hargrave with all four players recording double-digit sacks. The Eagles finished with 70 total sacks in the regular season, the third most in a single season in NFL history.

What might be even more impressive: The Eagles spent their first two draft picks on two linemen (defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center Cam Jurgens), and neither made a significant impact in their rookie seasons. That’s a testament to how equally deep and talented both lines are.