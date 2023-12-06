Dallas Goedert says ‘likelihood is very high’ he returns Sunday vs. Cowboys

Even Dallas Goedert can appreciate the irony.

The Eagles tight end took another important step Wednesday toward returning from a fractured forearm

suffered against the Cowboys last month and is set to make his return in a fitting location.

“Dallas in Dallas has a ring to it,” Goedert said Wednesday.

To be precise, Arlington, Texas, will have to do for Goedert’s return at AT&T Stadium this Sunday night when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys. It’ll be plenty close enough for the Eagles, who have struggled with consistency on offense the last three weeks with Goedert sidelined.

Goedert was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, although it’s worth noting the team held a walk-through, so the injury report is an estimation. Thursday’s practice will be another important test, but Goedert said he expects to be available for the clash of NFC East contenders.

“I think the likelihood is very high,” Goedert said. “I’m really excited. I was trying to get back last week and it wasn’t quite time, but I think my return is going to be this week. I’m really excited to go and prepare this week and test it out on the field.”

Goedert, who has 38 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns this season, was listed as doubtful in the lead-up to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The 28-year-old returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday but was among the inactive players Sunday afternoon.

The tight end is an integral part of the Eagles’ offensive scheme. The team compensated for Goedert’s absence in a few different ways over the last three games. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra led a committee of tight ends to fill in for his snaps, but the Eagles also employed more formations with two running backs or four wide receivers to help bolster the running and passing game, respectively.

The running game in particular has been uneven in the three games without Goedert. The Eagles rushed for 185 yards against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago and 114 yards the week before against the Kansas City Chiefs, but managed just 46 yards against the 49ers, their worst rushing total since the 2018 season.

Goedert should help things considerably. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and versatile enough to allow the Eagles to run out of lighter formations and throw out of heavy ones.

“Any time you lose a player like Dallas like we’ve been without for a little bit here, you’re going to be affected,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Why is he one of the better tight ends in the NFL? Because he’s really good in the run game and he’s really good in the pass game.”

It’s a timely return for Goedert, as the Eagles attempt to hold serve against a Cowboys team that trails them by one game both in the division and conference with five games remaining.

“Obviously I don’t want to miss any games, but this is a big game,” Goedert said. “It’s really fun going down to Dallas every year and playing in a fun environment like that, so I’m really excited to get back.”

Eagles waive Elliss

The Eagles waived linebacker Christian Elliss, clearing a spot for Shaquille Leonard on the active roster.

Elliss, 24, made his first career start for the Eagles in the loss to the 49ers, filling in for injured linebacker Zach Cunningham. He finished with six total tackles, including one for a loss, and conceded three catches according to Pro Football Focus. He has 21 total tackles this season.

Before filling in for Cunningham, who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, Elliss spent the first 11 games of the Eagles season primarily serving as a special-teams ace. In his third year with the team, Elliss has played 76% of the Eagles’ special-teams snaps this season and over 60% of them in each of the last three seasons.

If he clears waivers, Elliss would be eligible to sign to the Eagles’ practice squad and play in up to three games before a corresponding roster move would be required.