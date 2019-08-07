I’m pretty sure they will, but maybe not until the Aug. 31 roster cutdown. Remember, there is just one big cut these days, so unless the Eagles want to trade something, they won’t have access to much of a field until the week before the season starts. As far as we know right now, Nigel Bradham (foot) will be ready for the regular season, and Kamu Grugier-Hill (MCL) might only miss the first month or so. Given that Jim Schwartz likes to play with two linebackers and sometimes even one linebacker, they probably aren’t going to trade anything better than a late-round pick for one right now. As we’ve discussed, new safety Johnathan Cyprien could end up in a gimmick-package quasi-linebacker role.