The quest to get back to the Super Bowl — and this time win it — starts Sunday for the Eagles with a road game in Foxborough, Mass., where future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will be honored by the Patriots ahead of the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

It’s another season with big expectations for the Eagles, who are favored to win the NFC.

But even though the Patriots missed out on the postseason in 2022-23, the Eagles are a short road favorite for the season opener.

Here’s a look at Eagles-Patriots Week 1 lines.

Odds are current at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Patriots lines

Point spreads: Eagles -3.5 (FanDuel); Eagles -4 (BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings) Money lines: Eagles - 200 (FanDuel, DraftKings); Patriots +168 (FanDuel) Total: 45 points (consensus)

This line has moved a bit since it opened in May when the NFL schedule was released. Back then, the Eagles opened at -4.5.

FanDuel has the number down to just 3.5, while others have settled at -4.

According to Action Network, 65% of point-spread bets are on the Eagles as of Tuesday morning.

It’s an interesting line. The Eagles, on paper, are much more talented than New England. Once again, the Patriots will be bolstered by one of the league’s best defenses, but they have a middle-of-the-road quarterback in Mac Jones while the Eagles have MVP hopeful Jalen Hurts leading a high-powered offense.

Eagles struggled ATS as road favorites

If you like looking at recent data when making your pick, the Eagles don’t have great recent history as a road favorite.

Last season, the Eagles were 2-5 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite, though they did win straight up all seven times they were favored on the road.

The two times they covered were as seven-point favorites vs. the Giants (48-22 win) and 5.5-point favorites vs. Washington (24-8 win).

What does that mean for Sunday? Not a whole lot, but it’s certainly worth mentioning.