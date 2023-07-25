Eagles have favorable odds to win division, NFC and return back to Super Bowl
After coming up short last year of a championship, the Eagles open training camp with favorable odds to win their division, the NFC, and avenge their Super Bowl LVII loss.
The day is finally here: The return of the NFL, specifically the Eagles, has come, as the Birds will have every player reporting for training camp later today.
Football is officially back in the city of Philadelphia, as the Eagles look to build off a Super Bowl run that ended in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After giving Jalen Hurts a massive contract extension, and having veterans like Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox all return for this season, the Birds look primed to repeat their success from last year.
Betting markets have been all over the Eagles all offseason long, from being a popular pick to win the Super Bowl, to Jalen Hurts having the most MVP betting tickets, and even having two of the top three most-bet-on Super Bowl matchups (vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals).
After opening with +900 odds at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl shortly after the market opened after their Super Bowl LVII loss, the Eagles have remained at +700 pretty much all summer to win it all, the second-best odds behind the defending champion Chiefs.
What about the rest of their futures, including odds to win the NFC East and the NFC conference championship? Here’s a look at where the Eagles stand among futures odds as training camp opens.
Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Eagles 2023 futures odds
2023 Super Bowl odds (via BetMGM)
Eleven teams have odds of 25/1 or better to win Super Bowl LVIII:
Chiefs: +600
Eagles: +700
Bills: +800
Bengals: +900
49ers: +900
Cowboys: +1600
Jets: +1600
Ravens: +2000
Lions: +2000
Dolphins: +2000
Jaguars: +2500
Not much has changed at the top of the odds board: the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bills have been near the top pretty much all offseason long.
Odds to win NFC in 2023 (via BetMGM)
Eagles: +260
49ers: +400
Cowboys: +650
Lions: +850
Seahawks: +1200
Saints: +1200
Vikings: +1500
Giants: +2200
Every other team not listed has greater than 25/1, with the Eagles and 49ers, two of the best rosters in the NFL, at the top of the odds board. One notable team, the Detroit Lions, are higher than expected on the list, and have become betting darlings this offseason with many expecting them to take the next step to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
2023 NFC East odds (via BetMGM)
Eagles: -110
Cowboys: +170
Giants: +750
Commanders: +1000
As no surprise, the Eagles are the favorite to win the NFC East for the second straight season. Entering last season, though, when lines opened in February 2022, the Cowboys were favorites at -150 and the Eagles were at +330. By the time Week 1 came around, the Eagles were down to +130 and the Cowboys +135.
Don’t expect these odds to move much, if it all before the regular season starts, unless either team suffers a significant injury during preseason. Dak Prescott’s early-season injury last year dramatically shifted the NFC East odds betting in the Eagles’ favor.
Other notable Eagles futures
Win total: 11.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes (-400); No (+310)
Odds to be No. 1 seed in NFC: +325 (best odds)
Week 1 odds vs. Patriots
Point spread: Eagles -4.5
Money line: Eagles (-225) at Patriots (+180)
Total: 45.5 points