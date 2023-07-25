Eagles have favorable odds to win division, NFC and return back to Super Bowl

The day is finally here: The return of the NFL, specifically the Eagles, has come, as the Birds will have every player reporting for training camp later today.

Football is officially back in the city of Philadelphia, as the Eagles look to build off a Super Bowl run that ended in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After giving Jalen Hurts a massive contract extension, and having veterans like Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox all return for this season, the Birds look primed to repeat their success from last year.

Betting markets have been all over the Eagles all offseason long, from being a popular pick to win the Super Bowl, to Jalen Hurts having the most MVP betting tickets, and even having two of the top three most-bet-on Super Bowl matchups (vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals).

After opening with +900 odds at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl shortly after the market opened after their Super Bowl LVII loss, the Eagles have remained at +700 pretty much all summer to win it all, the second-best odds behind the defending champion Chiefs.

» READ MORE: Eagles training camp: The 5 biggest questions

What about the rest of their futures, including odds to win the NFC East and the NFC conference championship? Here’s a look at where the Eagles stand among futures odds as training camp opens.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Eagles 2023 futures odds

2023 Super Bowl odds (via BetMGM)

Eleven teams have odds of 25/1 or better to win Super Bowl LVIII:

Chiefs: +600 Eagles: +700 Bills: +800 Bengals: +900 49ers: +900 Cowboys: +1600 Jets: +1600 Ravens: +2000 Lions: +2000 Dolphins: +2000 Jaguars: +2500

Not much has changed at the top of the odds board: the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bills have been near the top pretty much all offseason long.

» READ MORE: NFL announces Denver’s Eyioma Uwazurike is suspended for gambling violations

Odds to win NFC in 2023 (via BetMGM)

Eagles: +260 49ers: +400 Cowboys: +650 Lions: +850 Seahawks: +1200 Saints: +1200 Vikings: +1500 Giants: +2200

Every other team not listed has greater than 25/1, with the Eagles and 49ers, two of the best rosters in the NFL, at the top of the odds board. One notable team, the Detroit Lions, are higher than expected on the list, and have become betting darlings this offseason with many expecting them to take the next step to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.

» READ MORE: An Eagles-Bengals Super Bowl LVIII matchup received the most bets at one sportsbook

2023 NFC East odds (via BetMGM)

Eagles: -110 Cowboys: +170 Giants: +750 Commanders: +1000

As no surprise, the Eagles are the favorite to win the NFC East for the second straight season. Entering last season, though, when lines opened in February 2022, the Cowboys were favorites at -150 and the Eagles were at +330. By the time Week 1 came around, the Eagles were down to +130 and the Cowboys +135.

Don’t expect these odds to move much, if it all before the regular season starts, unless either team suffers a significant injury during preseason. Dak Prescott’s early-season injury last year dramatically shifted the NFC East odds betting in the Eagles’ favor.

» READ MORE: Will the Eagles top 11 wins? Here are three NFL win total bets to make ahead of the season

Other notable Eagles futures

Win total: 11.5 Odds to make playoffs: Yes (-400); No (+310) Odds to be No. 1 seed in NFC: +325 (best odds)

Week 1 odds vs. Patriots