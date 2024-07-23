Haason Reddick reportedly holding out for new contract with Jets

When New York Jets veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, Haason Reddick will reportedly not be among them.

The former Eagles pass rusher is holding out of camp, according to multiple reports. Reddick, who turns 30 in September, is going into the final year of his contract and has been seeking a new deal.

Reddick also missed the Jets’ offseason program in June, including mandatory minicamp and organized team activities, which are voluntary. At the time, Coach Robert Saleh said he was “not concerned” that Reddick would be absent for the start of camp.

“I understand everything that’s happening,” Saleh said. “But at the same time I know when it comes time to play football, like I said before, he’s going to be ready to play football.”

After Reddick spent two seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles traded him to the Jets on April 1 in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick. According to ESPN, the selection becomes a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and registers at least 10 sacks.

The Camden native and former Temple star became one of the most productive pass rushers in the league during his stint with the Eagles. He racked up 27 sacks through two seasons (No. 7 in the league). Reddick outperformed his three-year, $45 million contract, with his average annual value of $15 million currently tied for 17th highest in the NFL among edge rushers. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade.

That trade appeared to be looming when the Eagles signed former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal on March 13. Two days later, Josh Sweat agreed to a contract restructure that gave him guaranteed money heading into the final year of his deal.

The NFL Network reported that while a brand-new contract extension may not be likely for Reddick, he would potentially show up to camp upon an adjustment to the final year of his current deal.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, veteran players who are absent for training camp are subject to a fine of $50,000 per day.

