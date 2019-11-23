If there is hope for Dillard in this matchup, and for the 5-5 Eagles’ weapons-challenged offense in this game, beyond the possibility of Clowney not playing, it might lie in the fact that the Seahawks’ defensive front hasn’t really been great this season. And Clowney, hip injury aside, isn’t always the dominator he was against the 49ers. That’s the main reason he was available in the preseason trade – his representatives and the Texans couldn’t agree on his worth, after five seasons and two knee surgeries.