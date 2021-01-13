Joe Brady has redefined the concept of rapid rise.
Brady, 31, was a grad assistant at Penn State just five years ago. Now he’s the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, under former Temple coach Matt Rhule, and after one season there, Brady has become one of the hottest names on the interview list for NFL teams with head coaching vacancies, seeking offensive innovation.
The Eagles have a head coaching vacancy, and are seeking offensive innovation. Wednesday, a source close to the situation confirmed an NFL Network report that said the Eagles have interviewed Brady to replace Doug Pederson, fired on Monday.
We’re nearing double-digits in names linked to the Eagles’ opening, but Brady’s is the first confirmed interview.
Brady rose to prominence as a New Orleans Saints offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018, which led to a job as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU in 2019. The Tigers won the national championship, and Brady’s stature grew; he quickly moved on to Carolina.
The Panthers went 5-11 in Rhule and Brady’s first season, but the offense was productive, despite having top weapon Christian McCaffrey for only three games.
Brady has interviewed with several teams seeking head coaches. He has been reported to be a leading candidate in Atlanta. If hired this year, he will become the second-youngest head coach in the NFL’s modern era. Sean McVay was 30 years and 11 months old when he was hired by the Rams in 2017. Brady turned 31 last Sept. 23.
Brady emphasizes speed and making the defense defend every inch of the field. He is known for getting his playmakers in space -- scheming them into open spaces, where they can do the most damage.
Other buzz around the Eagles opening Wednesday involved Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who served two terms as a Temple assistant and was Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2015, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.
The Eagles also are thought to be interested in Kansas City assistant Mike Kafka, who is a former Eagles quarterback; Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was an Eagles assistant in 2012; San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The only known internal candidate is running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.